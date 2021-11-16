Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Russia's Defence Minister Confirms Russia Succesfully Tested Anti-Satellite System
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Registers 170 People Wishing to Return From Belarusian Border
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Registers 170 People Wishing to Return From Belarusian Border
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had already registered 170 applications from the citizens wishing to return to their... 16.11.2021
"At the moment, 170 people wishing to return voluntarily have been registered, and 55 transit passports have been issued," Ahmad Al-Sahaf, the ministry's spokesman, wrote on Twitter.According to him, the diplomats are currently cooperating with the Minsk airport to carry out the expatriation flight, scheduled for Thursday.Last week, over 2,000 refugees, mostly Iraqi Kurds, were stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border. They camped near the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. Poland refused to let them through. The migrants made attempts to overcome the barriers. Warsaw, in response, pulled armed forces to the area to prevent illegal crossing.Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accused Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions that it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged violations of human rights. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to sanctions.
Iraqi Foreign Ministry Registers 170 People Wishing to Return From Belarusian Border

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that it had already registered 170 applications from the citizens wishing to return to their homeland from the Belarusian border.
"At the moment, 170 people wishing to return voluntarily have been registered, and 55 transit passports have been issued," Ahmad Al-Sahaf, the ministry's spokesman, wrote on Twitter.
According to him, the diplomats are currently cooperating with the Minsk airport to carry out the expatriation flight, scheduled for Thursday.
Last week, over 2,000 refugees, mostly Iraqi Kurds, were stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border. They camped near the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. Poland refused to let them through. The migrants made attempts to overcome the barriers. Warsaw, in response, pulled armed forces to the area to prevent illegal crossing.
Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accused Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions that it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged violations of human rights. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to sanctions.
