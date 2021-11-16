https://sputniknews.com/20211116/iraqi-foreign-ministry-registers-170-people-wishing-to-return-from-belarusian-border-1090775413.html

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Registers 170 People Wishing to Return From Belarusian Border

"At the moment, 170 people wishing to return voluntarily have been registered, and 55 transit passports have been issued," Ahmad Al-Sahaf, the ministry's spokesman, wrote on Twitter.According to him, the diplomats are currently cooperating with the Minsk airport to carry out the expatriation flight, scheduled for Thursday.Last week, over 2,000 refugees, mostly Iraqi Kurds, were stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border. They camped near the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. Poland refused to let them through. The migrants made attempts to overcome the barriers. Warsaw, in response, pulled armed forces to the area to prevent illegal crossing.Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accused Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions that it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged violations of human rights. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to sanctions.

