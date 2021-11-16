Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/inflation-up-and-bidens-approval-ratings-down-russia-ready-to-help-resolve-belarus-border-crisis-1090761954.html
Inflation Up and Biden's Approval Ratings Down; Russia Ready to Help Resolve Belarus Border Crisis
Inflation Up and Biden's Approval Ratings Down; Russia Ready to Help Resolve Belarus Border Crisis
President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis, as his approval ratings continue to follow a swift... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T08:49+0000
2021-11-16T08:49+0000
belarus
us
syria
cuba
inflation
airstrikes
kamala harris
the critical hour
kyle rittenhouse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090761929_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_e68a42e96fe095a8461097ac49720254.png
Inflation Up and Biden's Approval Ratings Down; Russia Ready to Help Resolve Belarus Border Crisis
President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis, as his approval ratings continue to follow a swift downward trajectory.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September as inflation skyrockets and investors turn to gold. Also, some businesses are taking advantage of inflation to increase profits.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Despite absurd accusations of fueling the Belarusian border crisis, the Russian government is working to help resolve the issue. Also, NATO's aggressive military actions near Russia's border are fueling a potential crisis with the US client state of Ukraine. Finian Cunningham has written a piece in which he outlines a number of non-military options that the Eurasian power could choose to retaliate.Yolian Ogdu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. There is significant speculation that the US pushed the TPLF to launch their latest attack in Ethiopia. It is believed that US/EU operatives are pushing this war to overthrow the democratically elected government of Abiy Ahmed.Dan Lazare, author and investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss President Biden and Vice President Harris's polling data. President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis as his approval ratings continue on a swift downward trajectory. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to burden the administration with historically low approval ratings.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A US airstrike in Syria is creating a considerable buzz as information surfaces that the military worked to cover up the deaths of over 60 women and children at their hands. Also, Houthi fighters are enjoying more success as the critical port city of Hodeida falls under their control.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Nerves are on edge, and the National Guard stands by for possible unrest in Minnesota as closing arguments of the case are made.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in anticipation of a scheduled virtual meeting between the leaders of the two world powers. Also, China has some interesting options for addressing climate change that may be valuable for Western powers to consider joining or imitating.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Cuba. The latest ham-handed US regime change plan for Cuba is scheduled to commence today, as CIA-sponsored protests have been pushed by deep state operatives in the tech giants of social media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
belarus
us
syria
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090761929_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_d40c827a22dab3633d5a90a4079ae884.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, us, syria, cuba, inflation, airstrikes, kamala harris, the critical hour, kyle rittenhouse, аудио, radio

Inflation Up and Biden's Approval Ratings Down; Russia Ready to Help Resolve Belarus Border Crisis

08:49 GMT 16.11.2021
Inflation Up and Biden's Approval Ratings Down; Russia Ready to Help Resolve Belarus Border Crisis
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis, as his approval ratings continue to follow a swift downward trajectory.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September as inflation skyrockets and investors turn to gold. Also, some businesses are taking advantage of inflation to increase profits.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Despite absurd accusations of fueling the Belarusian border crisis, the Russian government is working to help resolve the issue. Also, NATO's aggressive military actions near Russia's border are fueling a potential crisis with the US client state of Ukraine. Finian Cunningham has written a piece in which he outlines a number of non-military options that the Eurasian power could choose to retaliate.
Yolian Ogdu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. There is significant speculation that the US pushed the TPLF to launch their latest attack in Ethiopia. It is believed that US/EU operatives are pushing this war to overthrow the democratically elected government of Abiy Ahmed.
Dan Lazare, author and investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss President Biden and Vice President Harris's polling data. President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis as his approval ratings continue on a swift downward trajectory. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to burden the administration with historically low approval ratings.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A US airstrike in Syria is creating a considerable buzz as information surfaces that the military worked to cover up the deaths of over 60 women and children at their hands. Also, Houthi fighters are enjoying more success as the critical port city of Hodeida falls under their control.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Nerves are on edge, and the National Guard stands by for possible unrest in Minnesota as closing arguments of the case are made.
K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in anticipation of a scheduled virtual meeting between the leaders of the two world powers. Also, China has some interesting options for addressing climate change that may be valuable for Western powers to consider joining or imitating.
Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Cuba. The latest ham-handed US regime change plan for Cuba is scheduled to commence today, as CIA-sponsored protests have been pushed by deep state operatives in the tech giants of social media.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:54 GMTMedica Düsseldorf 2021: REC Supports Participation of Over 20 Russian Companies
09:17 GMTWhy Washington Can't Ask New Delhi to Drop S-400 Deal
09:11 GMTXi-Biden’s Rare Long Virtual Meet Concludes, ‘Injects Certainty Into Bilateral Ties’
09:03 GMTUS Consulate in Jerusalem, Settlements & Netanyahu Law - Challenges That Await Israel's Coalition
09:01 GMTUK Hospitals Advised to Check Security Measures After Blast in Liverpool, Reports Say
08:54 GMTUK Ministers Slammed For ‘Total Farce’ as BoJo’s Gov’t Botches U-Turn on Owen Paterson Sleaze Row
08:16 GMTLNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
08:03 GMTSituation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
07:30 GMTEU Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels to Attend Foreign Affairs Council
07:18 GMTLive Updates: Polish Forces Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas, Flash Grenades Against Migrants on Border
06:46 GMTUK Counter Terrorism Police Name Asylum-Seeker From Middle East as Suspect in Liverpool Terror Blast
06:41 GMTDenmark Sees Record COVID-19 Morbidity While Professor Warns of Further Spread
06:39 GMTSurvey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
06:35 GMTRoberto Mancini Says 'Italy Will Win the World Cup' as Azzurri Misses Direct World Cup Qualification
06:29 GMTUSS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy
05:21 GMTBoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
05:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Tells Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support 'Taiwan's Independence'
04:07 GMT'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch
03:28 GMTUS Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst