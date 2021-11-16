https://sputniknews.com/20211116/inflation-up-and-bidens-approval-ratings-down-russia-ready-to-help-resolve-belarus-border-crisis-1090761954.html

President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis, as his approval ratings continue to follow a swift... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

Inflation Up and Biden's Approval Ratings Down; Russia Ready to Help Resolve Belarus Border Crisis President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis, as his approval ratings continue to follow a swift downward trajectory.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City, joins us to discuss domestic politics. A record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September as inflation skyrockets and investors turn to gold. Also, some businesses are taking advantage of inflation to increase profits.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Eastern Europe. Despite absurd accusations of fueling the Belarusian border crisis, the Russian government is working to help resolve the issue. Also, NATO's aggressive military actions near Russia's border are fueling a potential crisis with the US client state of Ukraine. Finian Cunningham has written a piece in which he outlines a number of non-military options that the Eurasian power could choose to retaliate.Yolian Ogdu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. There is significant speculation that the US pushed the TPLF to launch their latest attack in Ethiopia. It is believed that US/EU operatives are pushing this war to overthrow the democratically elected government of Abiy Ahmed.Dan Lazare, author and investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss President Biden and Vice President Harris's polling data. President Biden's infrastructure bill success seems to have done little to counteract the inflation crisis as his approval ratings continue on a swift downward trajectory. Also, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to burden the administration with historically low approval ratings.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A US airstrike in Syria is creating a considerable buzz as information surfaces that the military worked to cover up the deaths of over 60 women and children at their hands. Also, Houthi fighters are enjoying more success as the critical port city of Hodeida falls under their control.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Nerves are on edge, and the National Guard stands by for possible unrest in Minnesota as closing arguments of the case are made.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in anticipation of a scheduled virtual meeting between the leaders of the two world powers. Also, China has some interesting options for addressing climate change that may be valuable for Western powers to consider joining or imitating.Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Cuba. The latest ham-handed US regime change plan for Cuba is scheduled to commence today, as CIA-sponsored protests have been pushed by deep state operatives in the tech giants of social media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

