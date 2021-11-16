https://sputniknews.com/20211116/google-cloud-spotify-snapchat-discord-down-downdetector-reports--1090781917.html

Google Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord Down, Downdetector Reports

Last month, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp crashed worldwide and were unavailable for hours. 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

Google Cloud, Facebook, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other platforms are down, Downdetector said.Users in different parts of the globe have been reporting problems with accessing the platforms. Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.In early October, Facebook and its products - Instagram and Whatsapp - were down for several hours worldwide in what the social media giant later explained as the outage triggered by "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic."

