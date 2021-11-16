Google Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord Down, Downdetector Reports
18:28 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 18:55 GMT 16.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Michel EulerIn this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris.
Last month, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp crashed worldwide and were unavailable for hours.
Google Cloud, Facebook, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other platforms are down, Downdetector said.
Users in different parts of the globe have been reporting problems with accessing the platforms.
User reports indicate Google Cloud is having problems since 12:52 PM EST. https://t.co/UKGIswJDaW RT if you're also having problems #googleclouddown— Downdetector (@downdetector) November 16, 2021
User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 1:08 PM EST. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you're also having problems #Facebookdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) November 16, 2021
User reports indicate Google is having problems since 12:52 PM EST. https://t.co/MK35emuk7T RT if you're also having problems #Googledown— Downdetector (@downdetector) November 16, 2021
Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.
In early October, Facebook and its products - Instagram and Whatsapp - were down for several hours worldwide in what the social media giant later explained as the outage triggered by "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic."