Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/german-regulator-suspends-certification-of-nord-stream-2-ag-1090771368.html
Gas Prices in Europe Up By 11% After German Regulator Suspends Nord Stream 2 AG Certification
Gas Prices in Europe Up By 11% After German Regulator Suspends Nord Stream 2 AG Certification
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur on Tuesday suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T10:11+0000
2021-11-16T10:21+0000
news
russia
germany
gas
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_0:172:3028:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_04e3f852569ffe0ea95e0025967bf4d6.jpg
"The Bundesnetzagentur has today suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator. Following a thorough examination of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organised in a legal form under German law," the regulator said.The regulator added that the certification process will resume when the parent company will transfer capital and personnel to a German subsidiary."The certification procedure will remain suspended until the main assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary and the Bundesnetzagentur is able to check whether the documentation resubmitted by the subsidiary, as the new applicant, is complete. When these requirements have been fulfilled, the Bundesnetzagentur will be able to resume its examination in the remainder of the four-month period set out in law, produce a draft decision and deliver it to the European Commission for an opinion, as provided for in the EU legislation on the internal market," the regulator added.The Bundesnetzagentur also said that the German Energy Ministry and the European Commission "were informed in advance" about the suspension.Meanwhile, gas futures prices in Europe increased by 11% on Tuesday after the German energy regulator suspended the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 AG.The trading of December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the key European energy trading hub, reached $1,042,6 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas at 09:45 GMT.
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/us-senators-push-amendment-in-defense-bill-to-stop-nord-stream-2-project-1090579970.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083432916_150:0:2879:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a32edaeffbea103e6e771939cb7051f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, russia, germany, gas, nord stream 2

Gas Prices in Europe Up By 11% After German Regulator Suspends Nord Stream 2 AG Certification

10:11 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 16.11.2021)
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur on Tuesday suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
"The Bundesnetzagentur has today suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent transmission operator. Following a thorough examination of the documentation, the Bundesnetzagentur concluded that it would only be possible to certify an operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if that operator was organised in a legal form under German law," the regulator said.
The regulator added that the certification process will resume when the parent company will transfer capital and personnel to a German subsidiary.
The American Flag flies at the U.S. Capitol Building, as Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
US Senators Push Amendment in Defense Bill to Stop Nord Stream 2 Project
9 November, 02:17 GMT
"The certification procedure will remain suspended until the main assets and human resources have been transferred to the subsidiary and the Bundesnetzagentur is able to check whether the documentation resubmitted by the subsidiary, as the new applicant, is complete. When these requirements have been fulfilled, the Bundesnetzagentur will be able to resume its examination in the remainder of the four-month period set out in law, produce a draft decision and deliver it to the European Commission for an opinion, as provided for in the EU legislation on the internal market," the regulator added.
The Bundesnetzagentur also said that the German Energy Ministry and the European Commission "were informed in advance" about the suspension.
Meanwhile, gas futures prices in Europe increased by 11% on Tuesday after the German energy regulator suspended the certification process of the Nord Stream 2 AG.

The trading of December gas futures on the Dutch TTF index, the key European energy trading hub, reached $1,042,6 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas at 09:45 GMT.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:11 GMTGas Prices in Europe Up By 11% After German Regulator Suspends Nord Stream 2 AG Certification
09:54 GMTMedica Düsseldorf 2021: REC Supports Participation of Over 20 Russian Companies
09:17 GMTWhy Washington Can't Ask New Delhi to Drop S-400 Deal
09:11 GMTXi-Biden’s Rare Long Virtual Meet Concludes, ‘Injects Certainty Into Bilateral Ties’
09:03 GMTUS Consulate in Jerusalem, Settlements & Netanyahu Law - Challenges That Await Israel's Coalition
09:01 GMTUK Hospitals Advised to Check Security Measures After Blast in Liverpool, Reports Say
08:54 GMTUK Ministers Slammed For ‘Total Farce’ as BoJo’s Gov’t Botches U-Turn on Owen Paterson Sleaze Row
08:16 GMTLNA Chief Haftar Applies to Register Himself as Candidate at Libyan Presidential Election
08:03 GMTSituation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
07:30 GMTEU Defence Ministers Arrive in Brussels to Attend Foreign Affairs Council
07:18 GMTLive Updates: Polish Forces Use Water Cannons, Tear Gas, Flash Grenades Against Migrants on Border
06:46 GMTUK Counter Terrorism Police Name Asylum-Seeker From Middle East as Suspect in Liverpool Terror Blast
06:41 GMTDenmark Sees Record COVID-19 Morbidity While Professor Warns of Further Spread
06:39 GMTSurvey Finds Blacks Overrepresented in Swedish TV Advertising, as Media Focus on White Majority
06:35 GMTRoberto Mancini Says 'Italy Will Win the World Cup' as Azzurri Misses Direct World Cup Qualification
06:29 GMTUSS Porter Destroyer Begins Transition From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea - US Navy
05:21 GMTBoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
05:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Tells Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support 'Taiwan's Independence'
04:07 GMT'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch