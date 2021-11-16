Registration was successful!
LIVE: Situation at Belarus-Poland Border as Migrant Crisis Deepens
Four Armenians Injured in Clashes at Border With Azerbaijan, Defence Ministry Says
Four Armenians Injured in Clashes at Border With Azerbaijan, Defence Ministry Says
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that at least four people had been injured in clashes at the border with Azerbaijan. 16.11.2021
armenia
world
azerbaijan
"The data on Armenian casualties is being clarified. At the moment, we can say definitely that four people were injured," the ministry said in a statement.According to the ministry, as of 3:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) the situation in the eastern segment of the border zone did not change significantly and that localized fighting, in which artillery, armoured vehicles and various types of small arms were used, continued.Armenia lost two "combat positions" on the border with Azerbaijan, casualties are being specified, the country's defence ministry said.As of noon GMT, the situation in the eastern direction of the border zone remains extremely tense, it added.The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to response to the situation at the border with Azerbaijan, where fighting started earlier in the day."We call on the international community and our international partners-Russia, CSTO, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and Co-Chair countries to express a clear and targeted response to these actions of the Azerbaijani side, which undermine the regional peace and security, and undertake effective steps aimed at its prevention, as well as unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of the Republic of Armenia," the ministry said in a statement.According to the ministry, Azerbaijan's armed forces have launched an attack and infiltrated Armenia's territory.Armenia is asking Russia to help it defend its territorial integrity as per the 1997 bilateral agreement and is preparing a written request, Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the Armenian Security Council, said on Tuesday.Earlier, the Armenian Defence Ministry reported ongoing local battles on the border with Azerbaijan. Baku said that anti-tank weapons and mortars of the Armenian Armed Forces had been destroyed in response to the provocations of the Armenian side.
Azerbaijan is steal Armenian land using the salami slice tactic. Armenia can find what land is susceptible to this tactic and find ways to strengthen these areas. CSTO can help to counter the salami slice tactic.
All the best Armenia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👍🍀
armenia
azerbaijan
armenia, world, azerbaijan

Four Armenians Injured in Clashes at Border With Azerbaijan, Defence Ministry Says

13:49 GMT 16.11.2021
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that at least four people had been injured in clashes at the border with Azerbaijan.
"The data on Armenian casualties is being clarified. At the moment, we can say definitely that four people were injured," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, as of 3:00 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) the situation in the eastern segment of the border zone did not change significantly and that localized fighting, in which artillery, armoured vehicles and various types of small arms were used, continued.
Armenia lost two "combat positions" on the border with Azerbaijan, casualties are being specified, the country's defence ministry said.
"As a result of the battles that began after the attack of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian positions, there are dead and wounded from the Armenian side, the data on which are being specified. It is also known about the loss of two combat positions," the statement says.
As of noon GMT, the situation in the eastern direction of the border zone remains extremely tense, it added.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to response to the situation at the border with Azerbaijan, where fighting started earlier in the day.
"We call on the international community and our international partners-Russia, CSTO, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and Co-Chair countries to express a clear and targeted response to these actions of the Azerbaijani side, which undermine the regional peace and security, and undertake effective steps aimed at its prevention, as well as unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of the Republic of Armenia," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Azerbaijan's armed forces have launched an attack and infiltrated Armenia's territory.
Armenia is asking Russia to help it defend its territorial integrity as per the 1997 bilateral agreement and is preparing a written request, Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of the Armenian Security Council, said on Tuesday.
"As the attack [by Azerbaijan] was against Armenia's sovereign territory, we are requesting that Russia defend Armenia's territorial integrity within the framework of the 1997 agreement. This a verbal request that will be made in writing," Grigoryan said in a televised statement.
Earlier, the Armenian Defence Ministry reported ongoing local battles on the border with Azerbaijan. Baku said that anti-tank weapons and mortars of the Armenian Armed Forces had been destroyed in response to the provocations of the Armenian side.
Azerbaijan is steal Armenian land using the salami slice tactic. Armenia can find what land is susceptible to this tactic and find ways to strengthen these areas. CSTO can help to counter the salami slice tactic.
FeEisi
16 November, 17:15 GMT1
All the best Armenia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👍🍀
Charlie McD
16 November, 17:37 GMT
