International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/fbi-using-counterterrorism-tool-to-track-parents-challenging-educators-house-republicans-say-1090783745.html
FBI Using Counterterrorism Tool to Track Parents Challenging Educators, House Republicans Say
FBI Using Counterterrorism Tool to Track Parents Challenging Educators, House Republicans Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI is using a counterterrorism "threat tag" tool to track parents who express concern during school board meetings about radical...
“On October 21, 2021, you testified that the Department and its components were not using counterterrorism statutes and resources to target concerned parents at school board meetings… We have now received a disclosure from a Department whistleblower calling into question the accuracy and completeness of your testimony,” the letter said.The whistleblower’s document - an email from a top FBI official to the agency’s personnel - confirmed the creation of a threat tag called EDUOFFICIALS, to be applied to investigations and assessments of threats allegedly directed toward school board administrators, board members, teachers and staff.The disclosure provides evidence that federal law enforcement is operationalizing counterterrorism tools against concerned parents at the behest of a “left-wing special interest group,” Jordan said in the letter.It also calls into question the accuracy and completeness of Garland’s congressional testimony, which Jordan invited him to amend, according to the letter.
FBI Using Counterterrorism Tool to Track Parents Challenging Educators, House Republicans Say

21:27 GMT 16.11.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The FBI is using a counterterrorism “threat tag” tool to track parents who express concern during school board meetings about radical curricula taught to their children by education officials, Ranking Republican of the US House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, said on Tuesday in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“On October 21, 2021, you testified that the Department and its components were not using counterterrorism statutes and resources to target concerned parents at school board meetings… We have now received a disclosure from a Department whistleblower calling into question the accuracy and completeness of your testimony,” the letter said.
The whistleblower’s document - an email from a top FBI official to the agency’s personnel - confirmed the creation of a threat tag called EDUOFFICIALS, to be applied to investigations and assessments of threats allegedly directed toward school board administrators, board members, teachers and staff.
The disclosure provides evidence that federal law enforcement is operationalizing counterterrorism tools against concerned parents at the behest of a “left-wing special interest group,” Jordan said in the letter.
It also calls into question the accuracy and completeness of Garland’s congressional testimony, which Jordan invited him to amend, according to the letter.
