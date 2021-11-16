Registration was successful!
Europe Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says
Europe Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says
16.11.2021
"We haven’t got enough gas at the moment quite frankly. We’re not storing for the winter period. So hence there is a real concern that… if we have a cold winter that we could have rolling blackouts in Europe," Jeremy Weir was quoted by the Financial Times as saying.There are fears that natural gas shortages will persist until next spring. Europe depends on gas for electricity and heating after moving to cut carbon-fueled electricity production.Weir told the FT Commodities Asia Summit that the oil market was also "very tight." He said lack of investment in new oil projects means prices were likely to reach into the triple digits. FT said the benchmark Brent crude was trading at $81 per barrel on Monday.
Trafigura, hardly not a voice to listen to in these circumstances, it’s like having the poacher as the gamekeeper, thus he prattles for his own business. It should be remembered that trafigura discharged vast volumes of highly toxic hydrocarbons in various creeks in west africa, just like that, dumped the toxic waste products in a part of the world that couldn’t complain!
europe, gas

Europe Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says

18:48 GMT 16.11.2021
© Sputnik / Eugal press service
In this handout photo released by the press-service of Eugal, a view shows the Eugal pipeline, in Germany. The Eugal pipeline, which will receive gas from Nord Stream 2 in the future, has reached full pumping capacity, and the second line of the pipeline has been introduced. European gas pipeline link (EUGAL) is a 480km-long natural gas transport network being developed in order to strengthen the supply of natural gas to Germany and Europe.
In this handout photo released by the press-service of Eugal, a view shows the Eugal pipeline, in Germany. The Eugal pipeline, which will receive gas from Nord Stream 2 in the future, has reached full pumping capacity, and the second line of the pipeline has been introduced. European gas pipeline link (EUGAL) is a 480km-long natural gas transport network being developed in order to strengthen the supply of natural gas to Germany and Europe.
© Sputnik / Eugal press service
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe is still low on natural gas and risks rolling power outages this winter if cold weather lingers, the chief executive of Trafigura Group, one of the world's leading energy traders, said on Tuesday.
"We haven’t got enough gas at the moment quite frankly. We’re not storing for the winter period. So hence there is a real concern that… if we have a cold winter that we could have rolling blackouts in Europe," Jeremy Weir was quoted by the Financial Times as saying.
There are fears that natural gas shortages will persist until next spring. Europe depends on gas for electricity and heating after moving to cut carbon-fueled electricity production.
Weir told the FT Commodities Asia Summit that the oil market was also "very tight." He said lack of investment in new oil projects means prices were likely to reach into the triple digits. FT said the benchmark Brent crude was trading at $81 per barrel on Monday.
Trafigura, hardly not a voice to listen to in these circumstances, it’s like having the poacher as the gamekeeper, thus he prattles for his own business. It should be remembered that trafigura discharged vast volumes of highly toxic hydrocarbons in various creeks in west africa, just like that, dumped the toxic waste products in a part of the world that couldn’t complain!
