High EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is holding a press conference in Brussels following the Foreign Affairs Council on Defence.The meeting of the defence ministers took place against the background of the unfurling crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where thousands of migrants have amassed. Poland has bolstered its border guard and deployed the military to border regions to prevent migrants from entering its territory. Warsaw has accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis. Belarus has rejected the allegations and, in turn, has accused Poland of forcibly pushing migrants out.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council on Defence
EU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council on Defence