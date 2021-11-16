https://sputniknews.com/20211116/cuba-protests-beto-runs-for-governor-the-role-of-the-un-in-the-ethiopia-conflict-1090761620.html
Cuba Protests; Beto Runs for Governor; The Role of The UN in The Ethiopia Conflict
Dr. Philip Brenner, Professor Emeritus at the American University School of International Service, joins us to talk about the anti-government protests organized for today in Cuba and the role of the US in these protests. We talk about the composition of these protests that seemingly have a different focus than the ones in July this year, where people had legitimate grievances over the economic situation of the country and food scarcity, how the protests planned for today have a more political character, and the role of the National Endowment for Democracy in weaponizing grievances towards regime change without any concern for actual democracy.Josh Gomez, producer for By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the announcement that Beto O’Rourke will run for governor of Texas in the next election, what ignited this campaign, how would he fare against opponents, and how this will likely be another failed attempt by centrist Democrats to make inroads in the Lone Star State.Jeff Pearce, journalist, historian, and author of "Prevail: The Inspiring Story of Ethiopia's Victory over Mussolini's Invasion: 1935-1941," joins us to discuss the checkered record of UN involvement in Ethiopia, where it seems it has actually taken sides by promoting a clear pro-TPLF narrative, making allegations against the government and abandoning its purported role as an honest broker in this conflict. We also talk about Secretary Blinken’s visit to African countries, where the Ethiopia conflict will be discussed and whether we will see a change in US policy in the region.Eugene Puryear, journalist, author, activist, politician, host at Breakthrough News, and author of "Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America,” talks to us about a report that the U.S. killed scores of civilians in an airstrike in Syria during its campaign against Daesh, and whether will see an actual war crimes investigation into this. We also talk about the role of US media in promoting a one-sided view of the Ethiopia conflict where opposing views are silenced, and the too-little-too-late retractions after promoting falsehoods from the Steele dossier.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
