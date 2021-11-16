'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017
Alyssa Farah, a former White House director of strategic communications, recently proclaimed to CNN that not only were former US President Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election false, but also that other GOP heavyweights, like former US Vice President Mike Pence, may be vying for the Republican nomination in 2024.
On Monday, Trump issued a lengthy statement via his political action committee aimed at Farah, a former presidential assistant and spokesperson whose recent media appearance is now making rounds.
The former US president immediately panned the 32-year-old Republican as a former "backbencher" who, in his opinion, is now a nobody and is attempting to sell secrets from her short-lived White House gig to the highest bidder.
"It’s amazing how these people leave with respect and adoration for me and others in the White House, but as soon as CNN or other cameras get shoved in their face, or the losers from the The View ask a question, or money gets thrown at them, or someone writes a fake book, inglorious lightweights like Farah change so quickly,"
Trump also brought up Farah's resignation letter, noting that she called the job an "honor of a lifetime" and said she was "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure."
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonWhite House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.
White House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Farah's employment lasted from April 7, 2020, to December 4, 2020. She first came into the administration as an ally of then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
"I watched this clown on television saying exactly what they wanted her to say and I watched the lies," Trump wrote, referring to her comments about the 2020 election. "Was she paid by low-ratings CNN?"
Farah has since acknowledged 45's lengthy statement, tweeting that she received "honeymoon well wishes" from her ex-boss.
I see I have honeymoon well wishes from my former boss! Too kind! 🙃— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) November 15, 2021
During the interview in question, Farah expressed that she does not believe that a GOP nomination is guaranteed for Trump in 2024, as any other Republican could launch a campaign geared toward reuniting the fractured right-wing party.
"They want kindness, they want civility, and they want to actually reach voters that he alienated and was never able to bring in," Farah stated, speaking of many classic, conservative values-driven Republicans who have put their party affiliation on pause.
"So I, you know, I would imagine it's a lot of outreach to women, a lot of outreach to minorities and also seniors that Trump lost," she stated.
She also touched on the results of the 2020 election, insisting to CNN's Pamela Brown that Trump knew he lost to Biden, but may have been gaslit by conspiracies uttered by those around him.
.@Alyssafarah to @PamelaBrownCNN: "(Trump) knew, he told me shortly after that he knew he lost. But then folks got around him, they got information in front of him and I think his mind genuinely might have been changed about that and that's scary because he did lose." pic.twitter.com/Zk0K2MAKpI— Caroline Kenny (@carolinerkenny) November 14, 2021
The 32-year-old Republican also stated that she believes Pence is "uniquely positioned" in a possible match-up with Trump and could "put up a formidable fight" for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.
Farah, who also served as a spokesperson for Pence and the US Department of Defense during her time in the Trump administration, has recently been vocal about her eight-month experience in the White House.
As Trump noted, she also appeared as a guest co-host on 'The View,' which, according to some, appears to be struggling to find an anti-Trump Republican suitable for Disney-owned ABC's daytime audience. The seat was previously filled by political analyst Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).