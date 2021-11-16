https://sputniknews.com/20211116/clown-trump-bashes-backbencher-alyssa-farah-after-ex-aide-touts-pence-as-possible-2024-hopeful--1090763826.html

'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful

Alyssa Farah, a former White House director of strategic communications, recently proclaimed to CNN that not only were former US President Donald Trump's... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

On Monday, Trump issued a lengthy statement via his political action committee aimed at Farah, a former presidential assistant and spokesperson whose recent media appearance is now making rounds.The former US president immediately panned the 32-year-old Republican as a former "backbencher" who, in his opinion, is now a nobody and is attempting to sell secrets from her short-lived White House gig to the highest bidder. Trump also brought up Farah's resignation letter, noting that she called the job an "honor of a lifetime" and said she was "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure." Farah's employment lasted from April 7, 2020, to December 4, 2020. She first came into the administration as an ally of then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Farah has since acknowledged 45's lengthy statement, tweeting that she received "honeymoon well wishes" from her ex-boss. During the interview in question, Farah expressed that she does not believe that a GOP nomination is guaranteed for Trump in 2024, as any other Republican could launch a campaign geared toward reuniting the fractured right-wing party. "So I, you know, I would imagine it's a lot of outreach to women, a lot of outreach to minorities and also seniors that Trump lost," she stated. She also touched on the results of the 2020 election, insisting to CNN's Pamela Brown that Trump knew he lost to Biden, but may have been gaslit by conspiracies uttered by those around him. The 32-year-old Republican also stated that she believes Pence is "uniquely positioned" in a possible match-up with Trump and could "put up a formidable fight" for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination. Farah, who also served as a spokesperson for Pence and the US Department of Defense during her time in the Trump administration, has recently been vocal about her eight-month experience in the White House. As Trump noted, she also appeared as a guest co-host on 'The View,' which, according to some, appears to be struggling to find an anti-Trump Republican suitable for Disney-owned ABC's daytime audience. The seat was previously filled by political analyst Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

