Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Biden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support Taiwan's Independence
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/clown-trump-bashes-backbencher-alyssa-farah-after-ex-aide-touts-pence-as-possible-2024-hopeful--1090763826.html
'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
Alyssa Farah, a former White House director of strategic communications, recently proclaimed to CNN that not only were former US President Donald Trump's... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T04:07+0000
2021-11-16T04:03+0000
abc
donald trump
trump administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090763752_0:0:3126:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_cab877a4f17500973e49b698286e466a.jpg
On Monday, Trump issued a lengthy statement via his political action committee aimed at Farah, a former presidential assistant and spokesperson whose recent media appearance is now making rounds.The former US president immediately panned the 32-year-old Republican as a former "backbencher" who, in his opinion, is now a nobody and is attempting to sell secrets from her short-lived White House gig to the highest bidder. Trump also brought up Farah's resignation letter, noting that she called the job an "honor of a lifetime" and said she was "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure." Farah's employment lasted from April 7, 2020, to December 4, 2020. She first came into the administration as an ally of then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Farah has since acknowledged 45's lengthy statement, tweeting that she received "honeymoon well wishes" from her ex-boss. During the interview in question, Farah expressed that she does not believe that a GOP nomination is guaranteed for Trump in 2024, as any other Republican could launch a campaign geared toward reuniting the fractured right-wing party. "So I, you know, I would imagine it's a lot of outreach to women, a lot of outreach to minorities and also seniors that Trump lost," she stated. She also touched on the results of the 2020 election, insisting to CNN's Pamela Brown that Trump knew he lost to Biden, but may have been gaslit by conspiracies uttered by those around him. The 32-year-old Republican also stated that she believes Pence is "uniquely positioned" in a possible match-up with Trump and could "put up a formidable fight" for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination. Farah, who also served as a spokesperson for Pence and the US Department of Defense during her time in the Trump administration, has recently been vocal about her eight-month experience in the White House. As Trump noted, she also appeared as a guest co-host on 'The View,' which, according to some, appears to be struggling to find an anti-Trump Republican suitable for Disney-owned ABC's daytime audience. The seat was previously filled by political analyst Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/trump-admin-reportedly-asked-pentagon-to-downplay-us-troops-injuries-in-2020-iran-missile-attacks-1088913880.html
This from the walking Disaster Trump who has changed parties 8 times?
1
In any civilised society, Trump would be arrested and sentenced to life for his treason of Americans and for his slave-like service to Jews.
1
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090763752_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2adbecfc8493f71a7308fb3734d2d975.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
abc, donald trump, trump administration

'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful

04:07 GMT 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses as he announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Alyssa Farah, a former White House director of strategic communications, recently proclaimed to CNN that not only were former US President Donald Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election false, but also that other GOP heavyweights, like former US Vice President Mike Pence, may be vying for the Republican nomination in 2024.
On Monday, Trump issued a lengthy statement via his political action committee aimed at Farah, a former presidential assistant and spokesperson whose recent media appearance is now making rounds.
The former US president immediately panned the 32-year-old Republican as a former "backbencher" who, in his opinion, is now a nobody and is attempting to sell secrets from her short-lived White House gig to the highest bidder.
"It’s amazing how these people leave with respect and adoration for me and others in the White House, but as soon as CNN or other cameras get shoved in their face, or the losers from the The View ask a question, or money gets thrown at them, or someone writes a fake book, inglorious lightweights like Farah change so quickly,"
Trump also brought up Farah's resignation letter, noting that she called the job an "honor of a lifetime" and said she was "deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure."
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonWhite House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.
White House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
White House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Farah's employment lasted from April 7, 2020, to December 4, 2020. She first came into the administration as an ally of then-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
"I watched this clown on television saying exactly what they wanted her to say and I watched the lies," Trump wrote, referring to her comments about the 2020 election. "Was she paid by low-ratings CNN?"
Farah has since acknowledged 45's lengthy statement, tweeting that she received "honeymoon well wishes" from her ex-boss.
During the interview in question, Farah expressed that she does not believe that a GOP nomination is guaranteed for Trump in 2024, as any other Republican could launch a campaign geared toward reuniting the fractured right-wing party.
"They want kindness, they want civility, and they want to actually reach voters that he alienated and was never able to bring in," Farah stated, speaking of many classic, conservative values-driven Republicans who have put their party affiliation on pause.
"So I, you know, I would imagine it's a lot of outreach to women, a lot of outreach to minorities and also seniors that Trump lost," she stated.
She also touched on the results of the 2020 election, insisting to CNN's Pamela Brown that Trump knew he lost to Biden, but may have been gaslit by conspiracies uttered by those around him.
The 32-year-old Republican also stated that she believes Pence is "uniquely positioned" in a possible match-up with Trump and could "put up a formidable fight" for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.
Farah, who also served as a spokesperson for Pence and the US Department of Defense during her time in the Trump administration, has recently been vocal about her eight-month experience in the White House.
U.S. Soldiers stand amid damage at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles on Wednesday, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed atop Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Trump Admin Reportedly Asked Pentagon to Downplay US Troops' Injuries in 2020 Iran Missile Attacks
9 September, 11:33 GMT
As Trump noted, she also appeared as a guest co-host on 'The View,' which, according to some, appears to be struggling to find an anti-Trump Republican suitable for Disney-owned ABC's daytime audience. The seat was previously filled by political analyst Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).
110000
Discuss
Popular comments
This from the walking Disaster Trump who has changed parties 8 times?
Nonyank
16 November, 07:38 GMT1
100000
In any civilised society, Trump would be arrested and sentenced to life for his treason of Americans and for his slave-like service to Jews.
HHess
16 November, 07:38 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:21 GMTBoJo’s Father Accused of ‘Groping' a Tory MP and Journalist at Conservative Party Conferences
05:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Told Xi Jinping US Doesn't Support Taiwan's Independence
04:07 GMT'Clown': Trump Bashes 'Backbencher' Alyssa Farah After Ex-Aide Touts Pence as Possible 2024 Hopeful
03:40 GMTAstroworld Fallout: Nike Postpones Travis Scott Sneaker Launch
03:28 GMTUS Natural Gas Prices Unlikely to Rise as Supply Market Balances - ConocoPhillips Analyst
03:13 GMTNASA Auditor Reveals US Won't Be Making Lunar Return for 'Several Years'
02:33 GMTDespite Photo-Ops, Biden-Harris Admin Clearly Experiencing 'Less Unity' - GOP Strategist
01:34 GMTHoly Retiring Senators, Batman! Long-Time Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Announces Retirement
01:04 GMT'Sound & Steady': Xi-Biden Meeting Kicks Off With Global Leaders Voicing Need for Strong Partnership
01:00 GMTMexican Gov't Impedes Foreign Investment in Energy Sector Fearing Exploitation - Experts
00:56 GMTMayor of Maryland Town Arrested, Charged With Over 50 Counts of Distributing Revenge Porn
00:28 GMTOSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Urge Armenia, Azerbaijan to Take De-escalation Steps
YesterdayVideos: Anti-Gov’t Protests at Cuba’s DC Embassy Heavily Outnumbered by US Supporters of Havana
YesterdayAssange's Father: Would Be 'Honorable' for France to Offer Asylum to WikiLeaks Founder
YesterdaySecret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet
Yesterday'It's Official, Folks!': Biden Signs $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Into Law
YesterdaySix Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School, 'Multiple' Suspects at Large
YesterdayUS Preparing Follow-Up Sanctions on Belarus After EU Restrictions - State Dept.
YesterdayPentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
YesterdayUS Midterm Elections: Eight Key Senate Races to Watch