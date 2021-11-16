https://sputniknews.com/20211116/chilean-senate-fails-to-impeach-president-pinera-over-pandora-papers-leaks-just-days-before-1090785577.html

Chilean Senate Narrowly Fails to Impeach President Piñera Over Pandora Papers Leaks

The Chilean Senate voted against removing President Sebastian Piñera from office on Tuesday after the Chamber of Deputies, the legislature's lower house, voted... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

The vote on Tuesday came down with 14 of 43 senators voting against Piñera's impeachment and one abstaining, depriving the opposition of the 29-vote majority it needed to do so. His second and final term in office is due to end in March 2022.The effort to impeach Pinera derived from documents published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in early October that were dubbed the "Pandora Papers." The massive document dump exposed the secret offshore accounts of 35 world leaders and over 100 billionaires and celebrities. The Chilean president was one of those implicated, claiming he sold a copper and iron mine in northern Chile called Minera Dominga to a childhood friend named Carlos Alberto Delano in 2010, with a deed signed in Chile for $14 million and another in the Virgin Islands for $138 million. The sale would have taken place during Piñera's first term as president.Piñera pushed back, claiming he hadn't managed his own companies for 12 years and wasn't informed of the Minera Dominga sale. After the opposition in parliament moved to impeach him, Piñera called it a coup attempt.

