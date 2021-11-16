Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/bitcoin-price-fell-by-over-10-first-time-since-end-of-october-to-below-60000-1090781624.html
Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000
Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bitcoin price on Tuesday afternoon fell by more than 10%, dropping for the first time since the end of October to below $60,000, according... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T18:11+0000
2021-11-16T18:11+0000
bitcoin
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/90/1076609091_0:46:2816:1630_1920x0_80_0_0_236153242b849f64f1eb27e75c932d91.jpg
On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 10:09 GMT, Bitcoin was trading down 10.35% at $59,100. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin price fell by 10.04% to $59,200.The price of the cryptocurrency dropped below $60,000 for the first time since October 28. Since the beginning of the week, Bitcoin has lost more than 7% of its value, after reaching a new all-time high of $69,000 last week.Since the beginning of November, Bitcoin has lost more than 2% in total. At the same time, last month the cryptocurrency jumped 40% in value, marking the strongest monthly gain since December 2020.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/90/1076609091_184:0:2691:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_103064c61caa3c94639665251102d27c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bitcoin, business

Bitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000

18:11 GMT 16.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Antana / Bitcoin statistic coin ANTANAAn artist's concept of gold Bitcoin coins
An artist's concept of gold Bitcoin coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Antana / Bitcoin statistic coin ANTANA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bitcoin price on Tuesday afternoon fell by more than 10%, dropping for the first time since the end of October to below $60,000, according to trading data.
On the Binance exchange, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, as of 10:09 GMT, Bitcoin was trading down 10.35% at $59,100. According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, Bitcoin price fell by 10.04% to $59,200.
The price of the cryptocurrency dropped below $60,000 for the first time since October 28. Since the beginning of the week, Bitcoin has lost more than 7% of its value, after reaching a new all-time high of $69,000 last week.
Since the beginning of November, Bitcoin has lost more than 2% in total. At the same time, last month the cryptocurrency jumped 40% in value, marking the strongest monthly gain since December 2020.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:48 GMTEurope Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says
18:47 GMTRussian Military Publishes First Video From Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test
18:28 GMTGoogle Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord Down, Downdetector Reports
18:14 GMTUS Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border
18:11 GMTBitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000
17:48 GMTKa-China! PRC Reportedly Overtakes US as World’s Wealthiest Nation
17:38 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each
17:34 GMTUS Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attacks ‘Not Unlimited’, National Cyber Director Says
17:32 GMTSweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine
17:07 GMTJohnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants
16:44 GMTBelarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border
16:33 GMTEarth to Planet Psaki: Spox Says Biden’s Agenda ‘Quite Popular’ as POTUS’s Approval Rating Tanks
16:28 GMTArmenian Defense Ministry Publishes Video of Destruction of Azerbaijani Military Equipment
15:58 GMTMark Milley Calls China’s Alleged Nuclear Buildup ‘One of Largest Shifts in Geostrategic Power Ever’
15:44 GMTUS To 'Stand Up for Its Values' When Competing With China, Says Sullivan After Biden-Xi Talks
15:36 GMTUS Homeland Security Mulls Disciplining Border Agents Over Horse Patrol Incident
15:30 GMTDespite Tensions on Both Sides, India to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor With Pakistan
15:29 GMTNot Buying Biden’s Soft Talk With Xi
15:11 GMTEU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council on Defence
14:57 GMTChina Slams EU for ‘Discriminatory' Trade Barriers Fraught With ‘Further Stress' on Supply Chains