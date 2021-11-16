Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/biden-says-build-back-better-bill-to-pass-us-house-senate-within-week-1090784207.html
Biden Says Build Back Better Bill to Pass US House, Senate Within Week
Biden Says Build Back Better Bill to Pass US House, Senate Within Week
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expects both chambers of US Congress to pass the so-called Build Back Better bill within...
“I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill and when it passes, it'll go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week as fully paid for and reduce the deficit over the long term,” Biden said during remarks in the US state of New Hampshire.The $1.75 trillion measure, known as the Build Back Better Act, would expand spending on certain social welfare and climate change programs, if passed. Among other provisions, the bill includes funding for paid family and medical leave, expands the health program Obamacare as well as universal pre-kindergarten care for three- and four-year-old children.On Monday, Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and said the package would fix the United States' outdated transportation and broadband networks and help its investments in infrastructure grow faster than China’s.Republicans and other critics have said the measures are rife with wasteful spending as only a small percentage will be spent on actual infrastructure and similar projects as well as will contribute to the already rampant inflation that will further stifle the US economic recovery and lower the standard of living.
Biden Says Build Back Better Bill to Pass US House, Senate Within Week

22:13 GMT 16.11.2021 (Updated: 22:14 GMT 16.11.2021)
U.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers including ‪House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden celebrates with lawmakers including ‪House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) before signing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 15, 2021.
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expects both chambers of US Congress to pass the so-called Build Back Better bill within a week.
“I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill and when it passes, it'll go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week as fully paid for and reduce the deficit over the long term,” Biden said during remarks in the US state of New Hampshire.
The $1.75 trillion measure, known as the Build Back Better Act, would expand spending on certain social welfare and climate change programs, if passed. Among other provisions, the bill includes funding for paid family and medical leave, expands the health program Obamacare as well as universal pre-kindergarten care for three- and four-year-old children.
On Monday, Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and said the package would fix the United States' outdated transportation and broadband networks and help its investments in infrastructure grow faster than China’s.
In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Trump Demands Primaries Against 'RINO Sellouts, Known Losers’ Who Backed Biden's Infrastructure Bill
14 November, 17:14 GMT
Republicans and other critics have said the measures are rife with wasteful spending as only a small percentage will be spent on actual infrastructure and similar projects as well as will contribute to the already rampant inflation that will further stifle the US economic recovery and lower the standard of living.
