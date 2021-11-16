Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border

"Today we have witnessed how the Polish security forces used special means containing toxic irritating chemicals against refugees, including women and children, on the Belarusian-Polish border," Malyk said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta."The thoughtless use of such means can lead to irreversible consequences for human health, damaging respiratory and visual systems," he added.
as with their private armies al qaida and the islamic state in syria, mobster billionaires also use gas with their regular nato zone armies
Golem
No, its time you western psychopaths shouldered the responsibility for the problem you created in the first place instead of expecting other countries to sort it out for you, YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW.
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Polish security forces used special equipment containing toxic chemicals on the Belarusian border against migrants trying to break into Poland, Igor Malyk, deputy head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection and ecology department of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday.
