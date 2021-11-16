Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Poland-Belarus Migrant Crisis
Tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border flared up in November as Middle Eastern and African refugees started arriving in Belarus to cross into the EU. Warsaw claims Belarus orchestrated the crisis, while Minsk blames the Western military ops for the growing migrant flow.
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/belarus-claims-poland-used-special-means-with-toxic-chemicals-against-migrants-on-border-1090780621.html
Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border
Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Polish security forces used special equipment containing toxic chemicals on the Belarusian border against migrants trying to break into... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T16:44+0000
2021-11-16T16:44+0000
poland-belarus migrant crisis
belarus
news
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090774840_0:42:3073:1770_1920x0_80_0_0_ca5225a351cbddab9d771b22da2d96e0.jpg
"Today we have witnessed how the Polish security forces used special means containing toxic irritating chemicals against refugees, including women and children, on the Belarusian-Polish border," Malyk said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta."The thoughtless use of such means can lead to irreversible consequences for human health, damaging respiratory and visual systems," he added.
as with their private armies al qaida and the islamic state in syria, mobster billionaires also use gas with their regular nato zone armies
1
No, its time you western psychopaths shouldered the responsibility for the problem you created in the first place instead of expecting other countries to sort it out for you, YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW.
1
3
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090774840_28:0:2759:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0313553e93efc13cb94456972cf24bf0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, news, migrants

Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border

16:44 GMT 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Leonid ShcheglovIn this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
In this image taken with a drone Polish servicemen use a water cannon during clashes between migrants and Polish border guards at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© AP Photo / Leonid Shcheglov
Subscribe
MINSK (Sputnik) - The Polish security forces used special equipment containing toxic chemicals on the Belarusian border against migrants trying to break into Poland, Igor Malyk, deputy head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection and ecology department of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, said on Tuesday.
"Today we have witnessed how the Polish security forces used special means containing toxic irritating chemicals against refugees, including women and children, on the Belarusian-Polish border," Malyk said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta.
"The thoughtless use of such means can lead to irreversible consequences for human health, damaging respiratory and visual systems," he added.
1771002
Discuss
Popular comments
as with their private armies al qaida and the islamic state in syria, mobster billionaires also use gas with their regular nato zone armies
kkkoursk koursk
16 November, 20:32 GMT1
000000
No, its time you western psychopaths shouldered the responsibility for the problem you created in the first place instead of expecting other countries to sort it out for you, YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW.
Golem
16 November, 20:32 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:38 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each
17:34 GMTUS Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attacks ‘Not Unlimited’, National Cyber Director Says
17:32 GMTSweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine
17:07 GMTJohnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants
16:44 GMTBelarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border
16:33 GMTEarth to Planet Psaki: Spox Says Biden’s Agenda ‘Quite Popular’ as POTUS’s Approval Rating Tanks
16:28 GMTArmenian Defense Ministry Publishes Video of Destruction of Azerbaijani Military Equipment
15:58 GMTMark Milley Calls China’s Alleged Nuclear Buildup ‘One of Largest Shifts in Geostrategic Power Ever’
15:44 GMTUS To 'Stand Up for Its Values' When Competing With China, Says Sullivan After Biden-Xi Talks
15:36 GMTUS Homeland Security Mulls Disciplining Border Agents Over Horse Patrol Incident
15:30 GMTDespite Tensions on Both Sides, India to Reopen Kartarpur Corridor With Pakistan
15:29 GMTNot Buying Biden’s Soft Talk With Xi
15:11 GMTEU High Representative Borrell Holds Press Conference After Foreign Affairs Council on Defence
14:57 GMTChina Slams EU for ‘Discriminatory' Trade Barriers Fraught With ‘Further Stress' on Supply Chains
14:41 GMTRees-Mogg Admits to 'Mistake' as MPs Approve Paterson Motion Hours After Single Tory Blocked Deal
14:28 GMTFrance, UK Agree to Squash Spat Over Migrant Crossings, Promise to Stop ‘100% of Channel Crossings’
14:28 GMTSharkBot Attack: Cyber Researchers Discover New Malware Targetting Banking Apps on Android Phones
14:27 GMTNetizens Get Hooked on Squid Game's 'Pink Soldier' Track Recreated by Twin Indian Singers – Video
14:27 GMTMarijuana Sold as Curry Leaves on Amazon Website, Officials Summoned in India
13:51 GMTWatch Chilling Footage of Poland’s ‘Sanctions-Worthy’ Use of Water Cannons Against Freezing Migrants