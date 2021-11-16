https://sputniknews.com/20211116/belarus-claims-poland-used-special-means-with-toxic-chemicals-against-migrants-on-border-1090780621.html

Belarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border

MINSK (Sputnik) - The Polish security forces used special equipment containing toxic chemicals on the Belarusian border against migrants trying to break into... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Today we have witnessed how the Polish security forces used special means containing toxic irritating chemicals against refugees, including women and children, on the Belarusian-Polish border," Malyk said, as quoted by state-run agency Belta."The thoughtless use of such means can lead to irreversible consequences for human health, damaging respiratory and visual systems," he added.

