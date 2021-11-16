Bad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Throughout this past year, the Korean leader has disappeared from the public eye for fairly long periods of time. In April, when he allegedly did not appear in public for three weeks, rumors began to emerge of possible health problems, especially in light of Kim's significant weight loss.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un seems to have done his best style impersonation of one European artist-turned-dictator of the 1930s, recent photos by the government news agency showed.
Kim chose what appears to be a vintage-style leather trench coat for his first public appearance in almost a month. The North Korean leader visited a new city being built in the northern town of Samjiyon. The North Korean ruler wore a double-breasted, wide-lapelled coat, which certainly added to his ruler-stylish look.
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The fashion innuendo seems quite reasonable, given that this style of coat was rather preferred by Nazi leaders more than 80 years ago. However, one has to admit that fashion is rather cyclical in nature.
In multiple photos released by state media, the 37-year-old thinner-looking Kim appeared to be in high spirits despite facing his most difficult crisis as leader, with COVID-19 lockdowns implemented all around the purportedly still virus-free country wreaking havoc on his poor country's sanction-damaged economy.
The exact date of the Korean leader's visit to the new city was not specified. In the photos, Kim is surrounded by a large entourage, which, as required, is seen writing down every word of the leader and Supreme Commander.
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
According to reports, Kim stated during his visit that building the new city gave the nation experience in construction, design, and technology that would help other regions flourish economically. The city is reportedly one of Pyongyang's biggest projects as part of Kim's push for a "self-reliant" economy, as North Korea faces international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.
Indeed, this is far from the first time Kim has been seen in public sporting such a style or an extremely similar coat type, as the North Korean leader was photographed in a similar outfit in January this year, in January last year, and also during the winter of 2019.
Is Kim Jong Un wearing a Saint Laurent trench coat? The belt seems to have been modified but rest of the coat seems to match. pic.twitter.com/Ra3p91gOyt— Aadil Brar (@aadilbrar) January 14, 2021
Rodong Sinmun releases 10 pictures online of Kim Jong Un and his stylish black leather coat https://t.co/amBGkUsBn7 pic.twitter.com/ndFhf6kEu1— NorthKoreaRealTime (@BuckTurgidson79) January 7, 2020
Well, it seems that now Kim can no longer be denied having a sense of style, especially if one recalls his famous look from 2015, when the much broader leader was almost entirely wrapped in a huge coat.
KIM JONG UN TROUSER WATCH: Trouser status uncertain, Supreme Leader is currently 90% coat pic.twitter.com/stOAvNwXC4— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) November 2, 2015
In October, South Korea's intelligence service stated that the North Korean leader was in good health, and that his drastic 20 kg weight loss was the result of his desire to improve his physical appearance.
29 October, 01:08 GMT