Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/bad-guys-look-kim-jong-un-shows-his-style-in-black-leather-coat-in-rare-public-appearance-1090782739.html
Bad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance
Bad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance
Throughout this past year, the Korean leader has disappeared from the public eye for fairly long periods of time. In April, when he allegedly did not appear in... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-16T21:39+0000
2021-11-16T21:39+0000
adolf hitler
kim jong-un
suit
north korea
coat
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090783475_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8eccaa4072e2226f3677a7620ac6f8b4.jpg
North Korea's Kim Jong Un seems to have done his best style impersonation of one European artist-turned-dictator of the 1930s, recent photos by the government news agency showed.Kim chose what appears to be a vintage-style leather trench coat for his first public appearance in almost a month. The North Korean leader visited a new city being built in the northern town of Samjiyon. The North Korean ruler wore a double-breasted, wide-lapelled coat, which certainly added to his ruler-stylish look.The fashion innuendo seems quite reasonable, given that this style of coat was rather preferred by Nazi leaders more than 80 years ago. However, one has to admit that fashion is rather cyclical in nature.In multiple photos released by state media, the 37-year-old thinner-looking Kim appeared to be in high spirits despite facing his most difficult crisis as leader, with COVID-19 lockdowns implemented all around the purportedly still virus-free country wreaking havoc on his poor country's sanction-damaged economy.The exact date of the Korean leader's visit to the new city was not specified. In the photos, Kim is surrounded by a large entourage, which, as required, is seen writing down every word of the leader and Supreme Commander.According to reports, Kim stated during his visit that building the new city gave the nation experience in construction, design, and technology that would help other regions flourish economically. The city is reportedly one of Pyongyang's biggest projects as part of Kim's push for a "self-reliant" economy, as North Korea faces international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.Indeed, this is far from the first time Kim has been seen in public sporting such a style or an extremely similar coat type, as the North Korean leader was photographed in a similar outfit in January this year, in January last year, and also during the winter of 2019.Well, it seems that now Kim can no longer be denied having a sense of style, especially if one recalls his famous look from 2015, when the much broader leader was almost entirely wrapped in a huge coat.In October, South Korea's intelligence service stated that the North Korean leader was in good health, and that his drastic 20 kg weight loss was the result of his desire to improve his physical appearance.
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/kim-jong-uns-drastic-weight-loss-is-result-of-his-healthier-habits---reports-1090295172.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/10/1090783475_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_377dad2423f866c3b1838b7091181aed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
adolf hitler, kim jong-un, suit, north korea, coat, viral

Bad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance

21:39 GMT 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Throughout this past year, the Korean leader has disappeared from the public eye for fairly long periods of time. In April, when he allegedly did not appear in public for three weeks, rumors began to emerge of possible health problems, especially in light of Kim's significant weight loss.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un seems to have done his best style impersonation of one European artist-turned-dictator of the 1930s, recent photos by the government news agency showed.
Kim chose what appears to be a vintage-style leather trench coat for his first public appearance in almost a month. The North Korean leader visited a new city being built in the northern town of Samjiyon. The North Korean ruler wore a double-breasted, wide-lapelled coat, which certainly added to his ruler-stylish look.
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
© REUTERS / KCNA
The fashion innuendo seems quite reasonable, given that this style of coat was rather preferred by Nazi leaders more than 80 years ago. However, one has to admit that fashion is rather cyclical in nature.
In multiple photos released by state media, the 37-year-old thinner-looking Kim appeared to be in high spirits despite facing his most difficult crisis as leader, with COVID-19 lockdowns implemented all around the purportedly still virus-free country wreaking havoc on his poor country's sanction-damaged economy.
The exact date of the Korean leader's visit to the new city was not specified. In the photos, Kim is surrounded by a large entourage, which, as required, is seen writing down every word of the leader and Supreme Commander.
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to Samjiyon City, North Korea in this undated photo released on November 16, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
© REUTERS / KCNA
According to reports, Kim stated during his visit that building the new city gave the nation experience in construction, design, and technology that would help other regions flourish economically. The city is reportedly one of Pyongyang's biggest projects as part of Kim's push for a "self-reliant" economy, as North Korea faces international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.
Indeed, this is far from the first time Kim has been seen in public sporting such a style or an extremely similar coat type, as the North Korean leader was photographed in a similar outfit in January this year, in January last year, and also during the winter of 2019.
Well, it seems that now Kim can no longer be denied having a sense of style, especially if one recalls his famous look from 2015, when the much broader leader was almost entirely wrapped in a huge coat.
In October, South Korea's intelligence service stated that the North Korean leader was in good health, and that his drastic 20 kg weight loss was the result of his desire to improve his physical appearance.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during an event celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 11, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Kim Jong Un's Drastic Weight Loss Is Result of His Healthier Habits - Reports
29 October, 01:08 GMT
1100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:17 GMTUS Man Gets 18 Months in Jail for Threatening to Kill 2 Senators
22:13 GMTBiden Says Build Back Better Bill to Pass US House, Senate Within Week
22:04 GMTBiden Says US 'Not Going to Change' Policy on Taiwan, Not Encouraging Independence
21:39 GMTBad Guy's Look: Kim Jong Un Shows His Style in Black Leather Coat in Rare Public Appearance
21:27 GMTFBI Using Counterterrorism Tool to Track Parents Challenging Educators, House Republicans Say
20:38 GMTNo ‘Unconditional Love’: Texas Church Derided For Chanting Viral Anti-Biden Slogan
20:27 GMTFossil Fuel Companies Claim They’re Leading Clean Energy Charge After Decades of Fighting It
19:29 GMTRussia Ready to Discuss All Space Security Issues With US
18:48 GMTEurope Faces Blackouts in Winter as Gas Shortages Persist, Trafigura CEO Says
18:47 GMTRussian Military Publishes First Video From Successful Anti-Satellite Missile Test
18:28 GMTGoogle Cloud, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord Down, Downdetector Reports
18:14 GMTUS Says Routinely Operates in Sync With Allies After Jets Seen Over Poland-Belarus Border
18:11 GMTBitcoin Price Fell by Over 10% First Time Since End of October to Below $60,000
17:48 GMTKa-China! PRC Reportedly Overtakes US as World’s Wealthiest Nation
17:38 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Fined About $300 Each
17:34 GMTUS Patience Regarding Russian Probe of Hack Attacks ‘Not Unlimited’, National Cyber Director Says
17:32 GMTSweden Voices Support of Brussels' Proposal to Build Military Training Base in Ukraine
17:07 GMTJohnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants
16:44 GMTBelarus Claims Poland Used Special Means With Toxic Chemicals Against Migrants on Border
16:33 GMTEarth to Planet Psaki: Spox Says Biden’s Agenda ‘Quite Popular’ as POTUS’s Approval Rating Tanks