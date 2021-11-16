Armenian Defense Ministry Publishes Video of Destruction of Azerbaijani Military Equipment

The video was posted on the ministry's YouTube channel Zinuzh Media.Earlier in the day, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of violating the border and unilaterally starting a military action. The Armenian defense ministry said the new hostilities have already left multiple casualties and prisoners.Azerbaijan said it was responding to Armenian "provocation." The Azerbaijani government also released videos showing the alleged destruction of Armenian military equipment.
