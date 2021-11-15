Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/white-house-reportedly-worn-out-by-harris-camp-as-aides-claim-biden-is-sidelining-vp-1090735832.html
White House Reportedly 'Worn Out' by Harris Camp as Aides Claim Biden is Sidelining VP
White House Reportedly 'Worn Out' by Harris Camp as Aides Claim Biden is Sidelining VP
Last week, a USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that 28% of US voters approve of the vice president's work, while a whopping 51% of those surveyed... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T04:01+0000
2021-11-15T03:58+0000
joe biden
us
white house
kamala harris
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090734591_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b63ef63a892ec9a3ee04580ebe020b51.jpg
Tensions between the West Wing and the Harris camp are reportedly at an all-time high, according to a new CNN report by Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright that provides a behind-the-scenes look at what has been described as chaos and dysfunction in the Biden-Harris administration.Key West Wing aides communicated to the outlet that they are worn out by Harris and her camp amid a frenzy of public criticism and an approval rating worse than that of the US president. Meanwhile, some of those who defended Harris' position asserted that they believe she has been placed in a losing situation, likening the sidelining to a recent satirical article from The Onion: "White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through."The Sunday report was compiled based on interviews with White House aides, as well as nearly three dozen former and current aides of Harris, Biden administration officials, Democratic operatives, political donors, and outside advisers. Despite Harris being a "heartbeat away" from the presidency, a number of sources - including a top donor to Biden - have claimed that the vice president has been placed in a position that could be damaging for the future of the party and, more importantly, the country as a whole. Some suspect Harris may have been appointed to deal with the Northern Triangle diplomacy as an attempt to dash any future presidential aspirations. One former, high-level aide noted that the White House was "consistently sending [Harris] out there on losing issues." Those in Harris' camp also made reference to how the White House was quick to come to the defense of US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who received backlash after being granted paternity leave, but appeared laissez-faire when it came to media criticism of the vice president. At the same time, the report claimed that one overarching belief is that the vice president's staffers have repeatedly failed her and that Harris appears to be influenced predominantly by family members, like sister Maya Harris, brother-in-law Tony West, and niece Meena Harris. The latter issue has been addressed in recent months, according to several sources familiar with operations in Harris' office. Both the White House and the Harris camp have since issued responses to the report, with the latter panning it as "gossip." "It is unfortunate that after a productive trip to France in which we reaffirmed our relationship with America's oldest ally and demonstrated US leadership on the world stage, and following passage of a historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create jobs and strengthen our communities, some in the media are focused on gossip - not on the results that the President and the Vice President have delivered," said Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson and a senior adviser to Harris.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090734591_60:0:2789:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_68ffd8570e5501070ec9989c1579521d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house, kamala harris, biden administration

White House Reportedly 'Worn Out' by Harris Camp as Aides Claim Biden is Sidelining VP

04:01 GMT 15.11.2021
© REUTERS / Thomas Coex/POOLU.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris gestures as she gives a press conference in Paris, France November 12, 2021
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris gestures as she gives a press conference in Paris, France November 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© REUTERS / Thomas Coex/POOL
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, a USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that 28% of US voters approve of the vice president's work, while a whopping 51% of those surveyed disapprove of Harris' efforts. US President Joe Biden's approval rating also plummeted to a new low of 38%, with 58% of respondents disapproving the performance of the president.
Tensions between the West Wing and the Harris camp are reportedly at an all-time high, according to a new CNN report by Edward-Isaac Dovere and Jasmine Wright that provides a behind-the-scenes look at what has been described as chaos and dysfunction in the Biden-Harris administration.
Key West Wing aides communicated to the outlet that they are worn out by Harris and her camp amid a frenzy of public criticism and an approval rating worse than that of the US president.
Meanwhile, some of those who defended Harris' position asserted that they believe she has been placed in a losing situation, likening the sidelining to a recent satirical article from The Onion: "White House Urges Kamala Harris To Sit At Computer All Day In Case Emails Come Through."
The Sunday report was compiled based on interviews with White House aides, as well as nearly three dozen former and current aides of Harris, Biden administration officials, Democratic operatives, political donors, and outside advisers.
Despite Harris being a "heartbeat away" from the presidency, a number of sources - including a top donor to Biden - have claimed that the vice president has been placed in a position that could be damaging for the future of the party and, more importantly, the country as a whole.
"You should be putting her in positions to succeed, as opposed to putting weights on her," a top Democratic donor told CNN. "If you did give her the ability to step up and help her lead, it would strengthen you and strengthen the party."
Some suspect Harris may have been appointed to deal with the Northern Triangle diplomacy as an attempt to dash any future presidential aspirations. One former, high-level aide noted that the White House was "consistently sending [Harris] out there on losing issues."
Those in Harris' camp also made reference to how the White House was quick to come to the defense of US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who received backlash after being granted paternity leave, but appeared laissez-faire when it came to media criticism of the vice president.

"It's hard to miss the specific energy that the White House brings to defend a white man, knowing that Kamala Harris has spent almost a year taking a lot of the hits that the West Wing didn't want to take themselves," a former Harris aide told CNN, recounting an October conversation with several ex- and current aides.

At the same time, the report claimed that one overarching belief is that the vice president's staffers have repeatedly failed her and that Harris appears to be influenced predominantly by family members, like sister Maya Harris, brother-in-law Tony West, and niece Meena Harris.
The latter issue has been addressed in recent months, according to several sources familiar with operations in Harris' office.
Both the White House and the Harris camp have since issued responses to the report, with the latter panning it as "gossip."
"It is unfortunate that after a productive trip to France in which we reaffirmed our relationship with America's oldest ally and demonstrated US leadership on the world stage, and following passage of a historic, bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create jobs and strengthen our communities, some in the media are focused on gossip - not on the results that the President and the Vice President have delivered," said Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson and a senior adviser to Harris.
333000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:44 GMTWild World of World Cup Qualification: How the 32 Field Will Get to Qatar
04:01 GMTWhite House Reportedly 'Worn Out' by Harris Camp as Aides Claim Biden is Sidelining VP
03:55 GMTCreation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister
03:05 GMTLuhansk People’s Republic Never Registered Any Bayraktar Drones, LPR Leader Says
02:50 GMTBlinken, Le Drian Discuss Reports of ‘Concerning Russian Military Activity’ Near Ukraine
02:47 GMTAstroworld Death Toll Hits 10 After 9-Year-Old Dies From Injuries, Houston Mayor Confirms
02:37 GMTCzech Republic Ready to Help Poland Bilaterally Amid Border Crisis - Foreign Minister
00:25 GMTOnly 39% of Americans Approve of Biden’s Handling of Economy - Poll
00:00 GMTUpcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Seem Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
YesterdayBulgaria's Current President Ahead in Sunday Vote With 50% - Exit Poll
YesterdayIsrael Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home
YesterdayJan. 6 Committee to 'Move Very Quickly' in Referring Meadows for Criminal Contempt - Schiff
YesterdayTrump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel
YesterdayUS Likely Buried Details of Syrian Airstrikes Over Shame of Causing Civilian Deaths, Experts Say
YesterdayCountdown to 2022: Four Factors That Could Flip the US Senate
Yesterday'I Keep Forgetting You're Still Alive': Musk Taunts Sanders After He Urges Rich to Pay 'Fair Share'
YesterdayHavana Accuses Twitter of Tweaking Algorithm to Destabilize Situation in the Country
YesterdayVideos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online
YesterdayAustralia Vows to Support US in Taiwan in Event of Confrontation With China
YesterdayFBI Admits Fake Emails Were Sent From Its Servers, Claims Agency’s Network Was Not Hacked