Video Showing Moment Car Explodes Near Liverpool Hospital Emerges Online

Video Showing Moment Car Explodes Near Liverpool Hospital Emerges Online

On 14 November, a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

A video showing a taxi stopping and the driver jumping out right outside Liverpool Women's Hospital seconds before it explodes on Remembrance Sunday has emerged on social media.The driver who escaped has been named as David Perry – he's been discharged from hospital, according to Sky News. A number of publications and people on social media have called him a "hero," who, according to reports, noticed the passenger holding an explosive device before locking the doors and jumping out of the taxi, therefore preventing a potential terrorist attack inside the hospital.Liverpool police consider car bombing incident as ‘terrorist incident’, say motives remain unknown.On Sunday, the Merseyside police said that a car exploded near the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, leaving one man dead and another one injured. Later, three people were arrested during the investigation under the Terrorism Act.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed on Sunday the car explosion in Liverpool, describing it as an "awful incident."

