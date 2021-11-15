US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
19:44 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 20:16 GMT 15.11.2021)
The United States has accused the Russian Federation of conducting a "destructive satellite test" that could put astronauts, cosmonauts, and global satellite operations at risk.
Through the U.S. State Department's spokesperson, Ned Price, it was revealed that the alleged test was conducted early Monday. Price went on to condemn the action, calling it "reckless."
The U.S. State Department confirms and condemns that Russia conducted an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test in low Earth orbit.— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) November 15, 2021
Full statement: pic.twitter.com/2WIUuWV6Mh
The test was described as a "destructive satellite test of a direct ascent and anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites."
According to Price, the test resulted in "over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of small orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations."
It is believed that the newly generated space debris could put the International Space Station and the astronauts and cosmonauts on board at risk. According to a New York Times report, a debris cloud forced astronauts on the ISS to dock in a spacecraft that could be used in an emergency to escape.
Asked about the debris clouds that forced ISS astronauts into their spacecraft last night/early this morning, Space Command says it's working with NASA and the State Department "concerning these reports and will provide an update in the near future."— Joey Roulette (@joroulette) November 15, 2021
Seradata, a private company that analyzes space data, reported the incident early Monday morning through a tweet. About an hour after their first tweet, they suggested that it was an ASAT missile test.
14 pieces of debris tracked so far. According to the Seradata SpaceTrak launch and satellite database, the Cosmos 1408 satellite is a retired Tselina-D class electronic intelligence/signals intelligence satellite launched in September 1982 and which has been dead for decades.— Seradata (@seradata) November 15, 2021
The satellite that was shot down was the Soviet-era Kosmos-1408 that was launched in 1982. The satellite has reportedly been out of service for decades.
Ned Price concluded his statement over the alleged Russian weapons test, saying, "The United States will work with our allies and partners to respond to Russia's irresponsible act."
The Russian Federation has yet to respond to the allegations.