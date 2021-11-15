https://sputniknews.com/20211115/us-accuses-russia-of-generating-orbital-debris-after-destructive-satellite-test-vows-to-respond--1090758378.html

US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond

The United States has accused the Russian Federation of conducting a "destructive satellite test" that could put astronauts, cosmonauts, and global satellite... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

Through the U.S. State Department's spokesperson, Ned Price, it was revealed that the alleged test was conducted early Monday. Price went on to condemn the action, calling it "reckless." According to Price, the test resulted in "over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of small orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations." It is believed that the newly generated space debris could put the International Space Station and the astronauts and cosmonauts on board at risk. According to a New York Times report, a debris cloud forced astronauts on the ISS to dock in a spacecraft that could be used in an emergency to escape. Seradata, a private company that analyzes space data, reported the incident early Monday morning through a tweet. About an hour after their first tweet, they suggested that it was an ASAT missile test. The satellite that was shot down was the Soviet-era Kosmos-1408 that was launched in 1982. The satellite has reportedly been out of service for decades. The Russian Federation has yet to respond to the allegations.

