Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/us-accuses-russia-of-generating-orbital-debris-after-destructive-satellite-test-vows-to-respond--1090758378.html
US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
The United States has accused the Russian Federation of conducting a "destructive satellite test" that could put astronauts, cosmonauts, and global satellite... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T19:44+0000
2021-11-15T20:16+0000
russia
us
state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102104/81/1021048118_0:222:1001:785_1920x0_80_0_0_77849bff72b9e809765e0c839ee02a5a.jpg
Through the U.S. State Department's spokesperson, Ned Price, it was revealed that the alleged test was conducted early Monday. Price went on to condemn the action, calling it "reckless." According to Price, the test resulted in "over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of small orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations." It is believed that the newly generated space debris could put the International Space Station and the astronauts and cosmonauts on board at risk. According to a New York Times report, a debris cloud forced astronauts on the ISS to dock in a spacecraft that could be used in an emergency to escape. Seradata, a private company that analyzes space data, reported the incident early Monday morning through a tweet. About an hour after their first tweet, they suggested that it was an ASAT missile test. The satellite that was shot down was the Soviet-era Kosmos-1408 that was launched in 1982. The satellite has reportedly been out of service for decades. The Russian Federation has yet to respond to the allegations.
How can they expect anyone to take them seriously when their blanket response to everything is "Russia did it".
0
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102104/81/1021048118_0:129:1001:879_1920x0_80_0_0_c2fb20add2f406af02fa6b294a247d18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, state department

US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond

19:44 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 20:16 GMT 15.11.2021)
© Flickr / Alizey KhanSpace Debris
Space Debris - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© Flickr / Alizey Khan
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The United States has accused the Russian Federation of conducting a "destructive satellite test" that could put astronauts, cosmonauts, and global satellite operations at risk.
Through the U.S. State Department's spokesperson, Ned Price, it was revealed that the alleged test was conducted early Monday. Price went on to condemn the action, calling it "reckless."
The test was described as a "destructive satellite test of a direct ascent and anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites."
According to Price, the test resulted in "over 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and hundreds of thousands of pieces of small orbital debris that now threaten the interests of all nations."
It is believed that the newly generated space debris could put the International Space Station and the astronauts and cosmonauts on board at risk. According to a New York Times report, a debris cloud forced astronauts on the ISS to dock in a spacecraft that could be used in an emergency to escape.
Seradata, a private company that analyzes space data, reported the incident early Monday morning through a tweet. About an hour after their first tweet, they suggested that it was an ASAT missile test.
The satellite that was shot down was the Soviet-era Kosmos-1408 that was launched in 1982. The satellite has reportedly been out of service for decades.
Ned Price concluded his statement over the alleged Russian weapons test, saying, "The United States will work with our allies and partners to respond to Russia's irresponsible act."
The Russian Federation has yet to respond to the allegations.
3163002
Discuss
Popular comments
How can they expect anyone to take them seriously when their blanket response to everything is "Russia did it".
Sage R
15 November, 23:10 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:00 GMTPentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
20:00 GMTUS Midterm Elections: Eight Key Senate Races to Watch
19:44 GMTUS Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
19:06 GMTAttack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives, Reports Say
19:02 GMTRaisi Calls for Joint Iran-Turkey Fight Against Terrorism, Accuses US of Creating Daesh
18:38 GMTUS Special Envoy Discusses 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian Officials
18:06 GMTHezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims
17:48 GMTEU to Rival China's Belt and Road Initiative With Its Own Infrastructure Plan
17:13 GMTKyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Proceeds to Jury Deliberations Stage
17:09 GMTOy vey! Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
17:02 GMTBarbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy, Virtual Platform Says
16:56 GMTIsrael Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo
16:56 GMTInfowars' Alex Jones Found Guilty in Sandy Hook Defamation Cases
16:28 GMTNYC Teacher Told to Stop Wearing 'Proud Zionist' T-Shirt Because It's 'Politically Explosive'
16:24 GMTMacron Reportedly Changes Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy
16:17 GMTDengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
16:11 GMTIndian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video
16:01 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They Were Sentenced to Fine, Editor-in-Chief Says
15:45 GMTJudge Drops Charge of Underage Weapon Possession Against Kyle Rittenhouse
15:33 GMTUS Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office