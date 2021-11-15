Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/uk-government-medical-adviser-warns-of-unpredictable-winter-as-covid-19-cases-climb-again-1090745821.html
UK Government Medical Adviser Warns of ‘Unpredictable’ Winter as COVID-19 Cases Climb Again
UK Government Medical Adviser Warns of ‘Unpredictable’ Winter as COVID-19 Cases Climb Again
Almost 143,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Britain and there are fears of another spike in cases during the winter. More than 46 million people are... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T11:25+0000
2021-11-15T11:25+0000
pandemic
vaccine
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090611382_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ef5431377c61cfc3519fa74855b69ee9.jpg
The UK government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended all healthy adults in their 40s should be offered a booster jab for COVID-19, six months after their second dose.The number of people testing positive for the virus has jumped by six percent in the last week to 262,419 and there have been 1,093 deaths.On Monday, 15 November, Professor Van Tam said if the vaccination booster plan went well Britain should be in “much calmer set of waters by the middle of spring."Professor Van Tam said the government and the NHS was having to be "constantly vigilant" and warned people to continue to wear masks in situations where they might be in close contact with strangers.Around 12.6 million people in Britain have received a third jab, mainly those aged over 50.The JCVI also said it would be offering a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to those aged 16 and 17.Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden was upbeat when he appeared on Sky News, telling them: "There are no plans to stop Christmas happening. The huge difference this time is the vaccine. It is in our hands. If you get the booster when the call comes, that is the biggest wall of defence that we have against Covid."
The only people talking aboUt CV Flu infections are the TORY REGIME. People are more concerned about loss of civil liberties, jailing and torturing of Julian Assange and, foRced vaccinations.
0
VACCINE REACTIONS;1,204,544/ DEATHS 1,651 SO FAR AS OF THE 29/09.21
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090611382_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae13b958a68ddb4fce895bd46302f4a9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandemic, vaccine, uk, coronavirus, covid-19

UK Government Medical Adviser Warns of ‘Unpredictable’ Winter as COVID-19 Cases Climb Again

11:25 GMT 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMENPeople queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues
People queue to enter an NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in east London on February 15, 2021 as Britain's largest ever vaccination programme continues - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / TOLGA AKMEN
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
Almost 143,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Britain and there are fears of another spike in cases during the winter. More than 46 million people are double vaccinated but many are now being offered a booster jab.
The UK government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has recommended all healthy adults in their 40s should be offered a booster jab for COVID-19, six months after their second dose.
It comes as England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van Tam warned: "We are in for some potentially difficult months over the winter. We're at a very unpredictable point in the epidemiology, the modelling is becoming very difficult. I regard it as still a time of great delicacy."
The number of people testing positive for the virus has jumped by six percent in the last week to 262,419 and there have been 1,093 deaths.
On Monday, 15 November, Professor Van Tam said if the vaccination booster plan went well Britain should be in “much calmer set of waters by the middle of spring."
But he added: "This virus is unpredictable. We are still very early on after it emerged in humans, and there are still many more lessons to learn."
Professor Van Tam said the government and the NHS was having to be "constantly vigilant" and warned people to continue to wear masks in situations where they might be in close contact with strangers.
Around 12.6 million people in Britain have received a third jab, mainly those aged over 50.
The JCVI also said it would be offering a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to those aged 16 and 17.
Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden was upbeat when he appeared on Sky News, telling them: "There are no plans to stop Christmas happening. The huge difference this time is the vaccine. It is in our hands. If you get the booster when the call comes, that is the biggest wall of defence that we have against Covid."
100010
Discuss
Popular comments
The only people talking aboUt CV Flu infections are the TORY REGIME. People are more concerned about loss of civil liberties, jailing and torturing of Julian Assange and, foRced vaccinations.
ssharknbake21
15 November, 14:41 GMT
050000
VACCINE REACTIONS;1,204,544/ DEATHS 1,651 SO FAR AS OF THE 29/09.21
ssharknbake21
15 November, 14:43 GMT
050000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:13 GMTEU Recognizes COVID Certificates of Georgia, Moldova, Serbia, New Zealand
12:00 GMTNavigating ‘Red Lines’ On Taiwan in Quest For ‘Common Ground’ Reportedly 'Key' to Biden-Xi Summit
11:57 GMTWatch Shirtless Vladimir Putin Riding a Strider From Half-Life 2
11:54 GMTIndia: Curfew Imposed, 50 Arrested in Violence-Hit Amravati City After BJP Stages Protest
11:52 GMTIRGC Chief Says Iran’s Advanced Maritime Technologies ‘Stir Fear Among Enemies’
11:46 GMTLionel Messi Drops Out of Top 50 Dribblers List As PSG Forward Fails to Sparkle in Paris
11:43 GMTAustralian PM Counters Boris Johnson On Glasgow Climate Pact Being 'Death Knell' For Coal
11:25 GMTUK Government Medical Adviser Warns of ‘Unpredictable’ Winter as COVID-19 Cases Climb Again
11:22 GMTUK Police Declare Liverpool Car Blast a 'Terrorist Incident'
11:14 GMTVideo Showing Moment Car Explodes Near Liverpool Hospital Emerges Online
11:10 GMTUS Journo Danny Fenster Released From Myanmar Prison With Help of Former Governor Bill Richardson
10:42 GMTTwo Injured in Road-Side Blast in Kabul - Videos
10:41 GMTUK Labour Lawmaker Asks Government for Tougher Stance on Russia
10:17 GMTArmenian PM Accuses Azerbaijan of Invading its Territory
09:32 GMTIndia: Over 120 Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh
09:17 GMTUAE's 1st Global Media Congress to Focus on Digital Communications, Media Impact of AI
09:11 GMTAURUS Showcases Premium Line in Dubai Supported by REC
09:00 GMTRT France Crew Detained at Poland-Belarus Border
08:55 GMTLive Updates: Kremlin Slams US Claim That Poland-Belarus Crisis Designed as Distraction From Ukraine
08:09 GMTVienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated