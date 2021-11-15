Registration was successful!
Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
UAE's 1st Global Media Congress to Focus on Digital Communications, Media Impact of AI
UAE's 1st Global Media Congress to Focus on Digital Communications, Media Impact of AI
The Global Media Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 15-17 November 2022
The Higher Organising Committee for the inaugural edition of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Global Media Congress held its first meeting at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on 13 November. The meeting, chaired by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), discussed preparations for the launch of the Congress, organised jointly by ADNEC and WAM, to be hosted by Abu Dhabi on 15 – 17 November 2022. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Congress is tasked with supporting the UAE media sector’s innovative local and regional companies, while also enlisting input from leading international agencies. At Sunday’s meeting of the Higher Organising Committee members reviewed the much-anticipated event’s agenda and key themes, along with challenges facing the media sector. ‘Exceptional’ Platform for Global Media Conceived as both an exhibition and a conference, the inaugural Global Media Congress hopes to utilise the UAE’s “integrated digital infrastructure" to offer an “exceptional platform" for the global media sector to use as a meeting point for discussing potential partnerships and industry collaborations. Three main halls at ADNEC, boasting a capacity of 1,000 people, will throw the spotlight on key areas of digital communications, the impact of the artificial intelligence (AI) on modern-day media, as well as the integration of advanced technology in the media sector. The format of the event will incorporate debates, discussions and interactive workshops. The Global Media Congress will also host specialist sessions tailored to current challenges faced by journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and international influencers. A designated area of the Congress will offer prominent executives and international media experts from around the word to confer on innovative opportunities to develop the sector. At the same time, a comprehensive media centre for both regional and international media outlets will enable them to broadcast news about the event to a global audience. In a sign of growing interest in the event, the Congress has already received a large number of registrations from international publications.
UAE's 1st Global Media Congress to Focus on Digital Communications, Media Impact of AI

The Global Media Congress will be held in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 15-17 November 2022, and has been touted as an "exceptional platform" facilitating partnership and cooperation agreements of international companies with media markets in the Gulf region, the Middle East and North Africa.
The Higher Organising Committee for the inaugural edition of the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Global Media Congress held its first meeting at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on 13 November.
The meeting, chaired by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), discussed preparations for the launch of the Congress, organised jointly by ADNEC and WAM, to be hosted by Abu Dhabi on 15 – 17 November 2022.
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Congress is tasked with supporting the UAE media sector’s innovative local and regional companies, while also enlisting input from leading international agencies.
At Sunday’s meeting of the Higher Organising Committee members reviewed the much-anticipated event’s agenda and key themes, along with challenges facing the media sector.

‘Exceptional’ Platform for Global Media

Conceived as both an exhibition and a conference, the inaugural Global Media Congress hopes to utilise the UAE’s “integrated digital infrastructure" to offer an “exceptional platform" for the global media sector to use as a meeting point for discussing potential partnerships and industry collaborations.
Three main halls at ADNEC, boasting a capacity of 1,000 people, will throw the spotlight on key areas of digital communications, the impact of the artificial intelligence (AI) on modern-day media, as well as the integration of advanced technology in the media sector. The format of the event will incorporate debates, discussions and interactive workshops.
The Global Media Congress will also host specialist sessions tailored to current challenges faced by journalism, radio, television, internet, social media and international influencers. A designated area of the Congress will offer prominent executives and international media experts from around the word to confer on innovative opportunities to develop the sector.
At the same time, a comprehensive media centre for both regional and international media outlets will enable them to broadcast news about the event to a global audience. In a sign of growing interest in the event, the Congress has already received a large number of registrations from international publications.
"Launching this conference is an important step in our efforts to bolster and elevate the UAE’s standing as an influential and strategic global hub for the media sector... By attracting international talents, strengthening national capabilities in this field, and showcasing the latest innovations, we are empowered to bring the global media sector to the next level,” said Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM.
