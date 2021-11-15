https://sputniknews.com/20211115/two-injured-in-road-side-blast-in-kabul---videos-1090740528.html

Two Injured in Road-Side Blast in Kabul - Videos

Two Injured in Road-Side Blast in Kabul - Videos

Monday marks three months since the Taliban* takeover of Afghanistan. Despite assuring people of high-level security, the capital city of Kabul has recently... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T10:42+0000

2021-11-15T10:42+0000

2021-11-15T10:42+0000

kabul

bomb

taliban

explosion

is

improvised explosive devices (ieds)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0d/1090709817_0:151:3103:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_b7af195970b257ba3c170a5c8dc13a78.jpg

On Monday morning, at least two people were injured in a blast in Kabul's Kute Sangi area. A local media report, based on eyewitnesses' accounts, claims that the explosion took place in a busy street and the apparent target of the road-side blast was a Taliban Rangers Patrol vehicle. Both injured are said to no longer be in danger.Multiple videos purportedly taken at the site following the blast have been shared online.Earlier on Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban, had said that at least one person was killed, and two more were injured in a blast in Kabul. Daesh* (Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the Saturday blast.On Friday, three people were killed and 15 wounded when a bomb detonated at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar Province.The Taliban has started a nationwide counterinsurgency campaign aimed at wiping out Daesh. Last Wednesday, a spokesman for the Taliban intelligence service told reporters in Kabul that the agency has arrested close to 600 Daesh terrorists in recent months.* Daesh (aka Islamic State, ISIS and ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia* The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

kabul

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

kabul, bomb, taliban, explosion, is, improvised explosive devices (ieds)