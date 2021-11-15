Registration was successful!
LIVE VIDEO: Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
Two Injured in Road-Side Blast in Kabul - Videos
Two Injured in Road-Side Blast in Kabul - Videos
Monday marks three months since the Taliban* takeover of Afghanistan. Despite assuring people of high-level security, the capital city of Kabul has recently... 15.11.2021
On Monday morning, at least two people were injured in a blast in Kabul's Kute Sangi area. A local media report, based on eyewitnesses' accounts, claims that the explosion took place in a busy street and the apparent target of the road-side blast was a Taliban Rangers Patrol vehicle. Both injured are said to no longer be in danger.Multiple videos purportedly taken at the site following the blast have been shared online.Earlier on Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban, had said that at least one person was killed, and two more were injured in a blast in Kabul. Daesh* (Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the Saturday blast.On Friday, three people were killed and 15 wounded when a bomb detonated at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar Province.The Taliban has started a nationwide counterinsurgency campaign aimed at wiping out Daesh. Last Wednesday, a spokesman for the Taliban intelligence service told reporters in Kabul that the agency has arrested close to 600 Daesh terrorists in recent months.* Daesh (aka Islamic State, ISIS and ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia* The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
Two Injured in Road-Side Blast in Kabul - Videos

Monday marks three months since the Taliban* takeover of Afghanistan. Despite assuring people of high-level security, the capital city of Kabul has recently been hit by a series of blasts targeting mosques and other public places that have claimed dozens of lives.
On Monday morning, at least two people were injured in a blast in Kabul's Kute Sangi area.
A local media report, based on eyewitnesses' accounts, claims that the explosion took place in a busy street and the apparent target of the road-side blast was a Taliban Rangers Patrol vehicle. Both injured are said to no longer be in danger.
Multiple videos purportedly taken at the site following the blast have been shared online.
Earlier on Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Taliban, had said that at least one person was killed, and two more were injured in a blast in Kabul. Daesh* (Islamic State) has claimed responsibility for the Saturday blast.
On Friday, three people were killed and 15 wounded when a bomb detonated at a mosque in Afghanistan's restive Nangarhar Province.
The Taliban has started a nationwide counterinsurgency campaign aimed at wiping out Daesh. Last Wednesday, a spokesman for the Taliban intelligence service told reporters in Kabul that the agency has arrested close to 600 Daesh terrorists in recent months.
* Daesh (aka Islamic State, ISIS and ISIL) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
* The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
