Trespasser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Deported to China After Jail Term, Reports Say

Yujing Zhang, 35, who was arrested on 30 March 2019, was deported to China in November after serving eight months in prison, the Miami Herald reported, citing authorities.According to reports, in December 2019, when the Chinese woman served her sentence, she was transferred to an immigrant detention centre. She was forced to stay at the centre in Florida's Glades County for about two years due to slower deportation procedures and travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.In December 2020, she filed a petition to speed up the deportation process, which didn't help.At the end of March 2019, Yujing Zhang illegally entered the territory of then US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in southern Florida, where she was caught with two Chinese passports, four mobile phones and a flash drive loaded with malware.
