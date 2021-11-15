Registration was successful!
The Cambridge Spy Ring; China & Taiwan Tension; Remembrance Sunday; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about The Cambridge Spy Ring, tension between China-Taiwan, Remembrance Sunday, and... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
THE CAMBRIDGE SPY RING; CHINA & TAIWAN TENSION; REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY; THIS WEEK'S NEWS HEADLINES FROM US & UK
Join George Galloway on the new home for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about The Cambridge Spy Ring, tension between China-Taiwan, Remembrance Sunday, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Andrew Lownie - literary agent and author about The Cambridge Spy Ring. Dr. Kenneth Hammond - Professor of History at New Mexico State University delves into the tension between China-Taiwan. Geoff Tibbs - peace activist working on remembrance and white poppies for the Peace Pledge Union discusses Remembrance Sunday with George. Garland Nixon - radio talk show host &amp; political analyst updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. Journalist and campaigner James Giles brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
10:20 GMT 15.11.2021
