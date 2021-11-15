Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/secret-general-atomics-drone-packs-double-the-firepower-of-current-fleet-1090760639.html
Secret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet
Secret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet
General Atomics secretly tested their newest drone prototype this summer. According to reports, the drone has significantly more firepower than those currently... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
Citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the program, Breaking Defense revealed in an exclusive report that the secretive drone prototype was tested over the summer at the General Atomics Desert Horizon test center in the Mojave Desert.The drone can reportedly handle a maximum payload of 16 Hellfire missiles, or double that of the US Army’s Gray Eagle drone, and quadruple that of the standard Reaper. A single Hellfire missile is approximately 100 pounds.The drone was not just designed for firepower, as its most noticeable capability is the ability to take off or land in a linear space of less than 800 feet. One of the unnamed sources suggests that it could be deployed and recovered on dirt roads, dry riverbeds, and potentially even on ships.The drone’s ability to be deployed from a variety of locations should, according to the report, offset some of the problems that arise when it carries a full payload. Sources detailed that the additional payload will hurt the drone’s endurance and cut down on space, power and cooling for sensors or other mission systems. By being able to deploy and recover the drone in adverse environments it can be used closer to intended targets, minimizing some of the problems associated with a larger payload.The killer drone was reportedly developed with internal investment funds, and General Atomics has reportedly not yet begun discussions with the US military or international customers over the weapon.
Secret General Atomics Drone Reportedly Packs Double the Firepower of Current Fleet

23:00 GMT 15.11.2021
Nevin Brown
General Atomics secretly tested their newest drone prototype this summer. According to reports, the drone has significantly more firepower than those currently in use by the US military.
Citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the program, Breaking Defense revealed in an exclusive report that the secretive drone prototype was tested over the summer at the General Atomics Desert Horizon test center in the Mojave Desert.
The drone can reportedly handle a maximum payload of 16 Hellfire missiles, or double that of the US Army’s Gray Eagle drone, and quadruple that of the standard Reaper. A single Hellfire missile is approximately 100 pounds.
The drone was not just designed for firepower, as its most noticeable capability is the ability to take off or land in a linear space of less than 800 feet. One of the unnamed sources suggests that it could be deployed and recovered on dirt roads, dry riverbeds, and potentially even on ships.
The drone’s ability to be deployed from a variety of locations should, according to the report, offset some of the problems that arise when it carries a full payload. Sources detailed that the additional payload will hurt the drone’s endurance and cut down on space, power and cooling for sensors or other mission systems.
By being able to deploy and recover the drone in adverse environments it can be used closer to intended targets, minimizing some of the problems associated with a larger payload.
The killer drone was reportedly developed with internal investment funds, and General Atomics has reportedly not yet begun discussions with the US military or international customers over the weapon.
