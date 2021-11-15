https://sputniknews.com/20211115/russian-cosmonauts-ordered-to-move-to-soyuz-spacecraft-because-of-space-debris-threat-to-iss-1090739123.html

Russian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS

The space debris is expected to pass ISS at 07:06 GMT. 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Russian cosmonauts have been ordered to move in to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, since a dangerous piece of space debris will fly past the International Space Station, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, which are broadcast by NASA.

