Russian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS

The Russian cosmonauts have been ordered to move in to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, since a dangerous piece of space debris will fly past the International Space Station, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, which are broadcast by NASA.
The space debris is expected to pass ISS at 07:06 GMT.
