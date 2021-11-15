Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/russian-cosmonauts-ordered-to-move-to-soyuz-spacecraft-because-of-space-debris-threat-to-iss-1090739123.html
Russian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS
Russian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS
The space debris is expected to pass ISS at 07:06 GMT. 15.11.2021
world
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Russian cosmonauts have been ordered to move in to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, since a dangerous piece of space debris will fly past the International Space Station, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, which are broadcast by NASA.
world

Russian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS

06:16 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 06:23 GMT 15.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© Sputnik
Being updated
The space debris is expected to pass ISS at 07:06 GMT.
The Russian cosmonauts have been ordered to move in to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, since a dangerous piece of space debris will fly past the International Space Station, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, which are broadcast by NASA.
