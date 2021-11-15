https://sputniknews.com/20211115/rt-france-crew-detained-at-poland-belarus-border--1090742895.html

RT France Crew Detained at Poland-Belarus Border

Tens of thousands of migrants, hailing mostly from nations in the Middle East and North Africa wracked by war and violence, descended on Belarus and made their... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

Polish police have detained an RT France film crew along the border with Belarus, supposedly for being present illegally in a restricted area."This morning, police detained a film crew consisting of two men. They said they wanted to film a report, but did not have permission in the area where a state of emergency has been declared," a police spokesperson in Podlaskie Voivodeship told Sputnik on Monday.Earlier, RT France chief Ksenia Fedorova wrote on Telegram that correspondent David Khalifa and camera man Jordi Demory managed to go live by telephone from the village of Usnarz Gorny, a few hundred meters from the border, before being detained, saying that Polish police were behaving in an "extremely unfriendly" way toward them. "The last message that we received from our correspondent was the word "handcuffs." Since then the crew has not been in touch."Before the detention, Khalifa said authorities had asked them repeatedly to leave the area and not film or take pictures.Border CrisisTens of thousands of migrants hailing mostly from war and violence-torn nations in the Middle East and North Africa have descended on Belarus in recent months in an attempt to make their way into Poland and the Baltic States of Lithuania and Latvia, and further west.The crisis was sparked by the deterioration of relations between Belarus and the European Union - which slapped Minsk with multiple rounds of debilitating sanctions since last year's presidential elections. Tensions were exacerbated last week, after several thousand migrants arrived at the border with Poland and set up camp, with some attempting to force their way into the EU nation.Warsaw and its allies have blamed Belarus and Russia for the escalation. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has suggested that the West's own policies -including decades of military interventions resulting in the destabililzation of the Middle East and North Africa, were to blame. "They not only stirred up and shattered the Middle East, they destroyed these nations' statehood," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian media last week. The Belarusian president added that previous rounds of tough EU sanctions against his country have drained security forces' ability to control migrant flows. For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed any attempts to somehow blame Moscow for the border crisis, saying Sunday that he only found out about the situation through the media.

