Pentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times

A potentially hazardous situation between Iran and the US was avoided in the Gulf of Oman last Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby declared in a Monday briefing. US forces identified the Iranian chopper in question as that of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. "The questions really should be asked of Tehran and the Iranian Navy as to why they felt this was a prudent use of their pilots in their aircraft?" Kirby posed. DETAILS TO FOLLOW
greg1242
Did this happen close to US coasts or close to Iranian coast?
1
Sage R
This wouldn't happen to be related to pirating of Iranian oil now would it? LOL
The US Department of Defense claims that, on November 11, an Iranian helicopter flew some 25 yards from USS Essex's port (left) side and flew "as low as about 10 feet off the surface of the ocean." The chopper is said to have circled the ship three times before departing.
"When you have another armed force ... that flies like this, you definitely run the risk of some sort of escalation and a miscalculation on either side here, and that's not helpful," Kirby stated, per Stars and Stripes' Caitlin Doornbos. "This one ended peacefully but it doesn't mean it was safe and professional, it absolutely wasn't."
