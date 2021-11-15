https://sputniknews.com/20211115/pentagon-iranian-chopper-came-within-25-yards-of-uss-essex-in-gulf-of-oman-circled-ship-3-times-1090758607.html

Pentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times

The US Department of Defense claims that, on November 11, an Iranian helicopter flew some 25 yards from USS Essex's port (left) side and flew "as low as about... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

A potentially hazardous situation between Iran and the US was avoided in the Gulf of Oman last Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby declared in a Monday briefing. US forces identified the Iranian chopper in question as that of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. "The questions really should be asked of Tehran and the Iranian Navy as to why they felt this was a prudent use of their pilots in their aircraft?" Kirby posed. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

greg1242 Did this happen close to US coasts or close to Iranian coast? 1

Sage R This wouldn't happen to be related to pirating of Iranian oil now would it? LOL 0

iran

gulf of oman

