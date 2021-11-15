Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/pentagon-iranian-chopper-came-within-25-yards-of-uss-essex-in-gulf-of-oman-circled-ship-3-times-1090758607.html
Pentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
Pentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
The US Department of Defense claims that, on November 11, an Iranian helicopter flew some 25 yards from USS Essex's port (left) side and flew "as low as about... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T20:00+0000
2021-11-15T20:16+0000
iran
pentagon
gulf of oman
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A potentially hazardous situation between Iran and the US was avoided in the Gulf of Oman last Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby declared in a Monday briefing. US forces identified the Iranian chopper in question as that of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy. "The questions really should be asked of Tehran and the Iranian Navy as to why they felt this was a prudent use of their pilots in their aircraft?" Kirby posed. DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Did this happen close to US coasts or close to Iranian coast?
1
This wouldn't happen to be related to pirating of Iranian oil now would it? LOL
0
2
iran
gulf of oman
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, pentagon, gulf of oman

Pentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times

20:00 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 20:16 GMT 15.11.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
The US Department of Defense claims that, on November 11, an Iranian helicopter flew some 25 yards from USS Essex's port (left) side and flew "as low as about 10 feet off the surface of the ocean." The chopper is said to have circled the ship three times before departing.
A potentially hazardous situation between Iran and the US was avoided in the Gulf of Oman last Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby declared in a Monday briefing.

"When you have another armed force ... that flies like this, you definitely run the risk of some sort of escalation and a miscalculation on either side here, and that's not helpful," Kirby stated, per Stars and Stripes' Caitlin Doornbos. "This one ended peacefully but it doesn't mean it was safe and professional, it absolutely wasn't."

US forces identified the Iranian chopper in question as that of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.
"The questions really should be asked of Tehran and the Iranian Navy as to why they felt this was a prudent use of their pilots in their aircraft?" Kirby posed.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
1901000
Discuss
Popular comments
Did this happen close to US coasts or close to Iranian coast?
greg1242
15 November, 23:02 GMT1
000000
This wouldn't happen to be related to pirating of Iranian oil now would it? LOL
Sage R
15 November, 23:02 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:00 GMTPentagon: Iranian Chopper Came Within 25 Yards of USS Essex in Gulf of Oman, Circled Ship 3 Times
20:00 GMTUS Midterm Elections: Eight Key Senate Races to Watch
19:44 GMTUS Accuses Russia of Generating Orbital Debris After 'Destructive' Satellite Test, Vows to Respond
19:06 GMTAttack on Village in North-East of DR Congo Claims at Least 19 Lives, Reports Say
19:02 GMTRaisi Calls for Joint Iran-Turkey Fight Against Terrorism, Accuses US of Creating Daesh
18:38 GMTUS Special Envoy Discusses 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian Officials
18:06 GMTHezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims
17:48 GMTEU to Rival China's Belt and Road Initiative With Its Own Infrastructure Plan
17:13 GMTKyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Proceeds to Jury Deliberations Stage
17:09 GMTOy vey! Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
17:02 GMTBarbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy, Virtual Platform Says
16:56 GMTIsrael Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo
16:56 GMTInfowars' Alex Jones Found Guilty in Sandy Hook Defamation Cases
16:28 GMTNYC Teacher Told to Stop Wearing 'Proud Zionist' T-Shirt Because It's 'Politically Explosive'
16:24 GMTMacron Reportedly Changes Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy
16:17 GMTDengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
16:11 GMTIndian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video
16:01 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They Were Sentenced to Fine, Editor-in-Chief Says
15:45 GMTJudge Drops Charge of Underage Weapon Possession Against Kyle Rittenhouse
15:33 GMTUS Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office