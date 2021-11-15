Registration was successful!
New Variant of COVID-19 Delta Strain Detected in Norway, Reports Say
New Variant of COVID-19 Delta Strain Detected in Norway, Reports Say
MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A new variant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Norway, which is assumed to be no more infectious than... 15.11.2021
"We have no data that the vaccine does not work against this variant, there are no significant reasons for concern," Karoline Bragstad, a senior researcher at NIPH, was quoted as saying.The variant has been recognized internationally as AY.63 and labeled as "first seen in Norway," the broadcaster said.The NIPH reported the first case of the Norwegian version of the Delta virus in late June, and since then it has spread around the country, according to the news. Experts believe it to be no more dangerous than the regular Delta virus, and the existing vaccines do not lose their efficiency against it, the NRK noted.
europe, norway, covid-19

New Variant of COVID-19 Delta Strain Detected in Norway, Reports Say

12:47 GMT 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIL YNGLANDPicture taken on November 27, 2020 shows sisters Inika (R) and June Flaa working with a Covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit of Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo, Norway
Picture taken on November 27, 2020 shows sisters Inika (R) and June Flaa working with a Covid-19 patient at the intensive care unit of Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet in Oslo, Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIL YNGLAND
MURMANSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A new variant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus has been detected in Norway, which is assumed to be no more infectious than other strains, the NRK broadcaster reported Monday, citing the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).
"We have no data that the vaccine does not work against this variant, there are no significant reasons for concern," Karoline Bragstad, a senior researcher at NIPH, was quoted as saying.
The variant has been recognized internationally as AY.63 and labeled as "first seen in Norway," the broadcaster said.
The NIPH reported the first case of the Norwegian version of the Delta virus in late June, and since then it has spread around the country, according to the news. Experts believe it to be no more dangerous than the regular Delta virus, and the existing vaccines do not lose their efficiency against it, the NRK noted.
