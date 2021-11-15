https://sputniknews.com/20211115/luhansk-peoples-republic-never-registered-any-bayraktar-drones-lpr-leader-says-1090735524.html

Luhansk People’s Republic Never Registered Any Bayraktar Drones, LPR Leader Says

Luhansk People’s Republic Never Registered Any Bayraktar Drones, LPR Leader Says

LUHANSK (Sputnik) - The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) never registered Kiev using the Turkish Bayraktar drone during the Donbas conflict, LPR...

Late last month, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that the military destroyed an enemy howitzer with a guided bomb launched with a Bayraktar strike drone in southeaster Ukraine (Donbas). Under the Minsk agreements, only the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) mission is allowed to use drones in Donbas.Earlier this month, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic’s (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told Sputnik that the Ukrainian military has used Bayraktar drones exclusively for "reconnaissance" but "these drones never crossed the contact line" in Donbas.The Ukrainian General Staff said this month that Kiev had started using the Bayraktar strike drone in the eastern region of Donbas. According to Chief of the Ukrainian General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, Kiev is planning to purchase more Turkish-made drones.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the US basically supported the use of Bayraktar drones in Ukraine, although it is banned under the Minsk agreements, while Europe's reaction was noncommittal.

