Live Updates: Belarus Does Not Seek Any Border Conflicts, President Lukashenko Says

The situation at the border between Poland and Belarus has escalated over the past few weeks as thousands of migrants have been stranded on the Belarusian side, trying to enter the EU nation.
Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania have accused Belarus of facilitating the movement of migrants to the EU to get back at Brussels for sanctions and urged for more preventive measures against Minsk. Belarus rejects the accusations and maintains that it is unable to tackle the influx of migrants under the weight of Western sanctions.
On Sunday, Borrell held a telephone conversation with Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussing the issue. The Belarusian side reiterated its readiness for mutually respectful dialogue with the EU and emphasised that sanctions are counter-productive.
09:08 GMT 15.11.2021
Belavia Not Transporting Migrants to Belarus, Foreign Ministry Says
Belavia did not transport illegal migrants in past and is not planning to start doing it in the future, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Monday.
"We have repeatedly and at different levels stated quite clearly: the national air carrier OJSC Belavia has never transported, is not transporting and will not transport refugees or illegal migrants," Glaz said.
Lukashenko Says He Sees No Problems With Sending Refugees on Belavia Flights to Munich if Poland Does Not Provide Humanitarian Corridor
08:58 GMT 15.11.2021
Borrell Says Migration Flows to Belarus Under Control After Negotiations With Airlines
08:57 GMT 15.11.2021
Poland Worried Over Armed Provocations at Belarus Border
Poland fears armed provocations at the state border with Belarus, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidency’s International Policy Bureau, said on Monday.
"We must be ready for anything. The people on the border, the soldiers, all the time, every day, every night, face provocations. We have seen the use of the laser, we know that there are snipers. Our people are ready for various options for the development of the situation. We are, of course, afraid of an armed provocation," Kumoch told Polskie Radio Program III.
08:56 GMT 15.11.2021
Belarus Does Not Seek Any Border Conflicts, President Lukashenko Says
Belarus does not desire any conflicts on its borders, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.
"I want to emphasize once again: we do not want any conflict on our state border. This is absolutely troublesome for us," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.
The Belarusian leader also said that Minsk is ready to send "refugees" home but they do not wish to return to their countries, according to Belta.