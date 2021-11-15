Live Updates: Belarus Does Not Seek Any Border Conflicts, President Lukashenko Says

Poland Worried Over Armed Provocations at Belarus Border

Poland fears armed provocations at the state border with Belarus, Jakub Kumoch, the head of the presidency’s International Policy Bureau, said on Monday.



"We must be ready for anything. The people on the border, the soldiers, all the time, every day, every night, face provocations. We have seen the use of the laser, we know that there are snipers. Our people are ready for various options for the development of the situation. We are, of course, afraid of an armed provocation," Kumoch told Polskie Radio Program III.