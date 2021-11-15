https://sputniknews.com/20211115/kyle-rittenhouse-murder-trial-proceeds-to-jury-deliberations-stage-1090756596.html

Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Proceeds to Jury Deliberations Stage

Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three men, killing two of them and injuring a third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last...

Sputnik goes live from Kenosha, US, where the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is taking place on Monday, 15 November.Prosecution and defence are delivering closing speeches before the trial proceeds to a jury deliberations stage. Rittenhouse is charged with shooting three men, killing two of them and injuring a third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. He claims he was acting in self-defence after the men attacked him. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

