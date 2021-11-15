Registration was successful!
Kenyan Police Officers Convicted of Killing UK Aristocrat Who Was 'Brutally Tortured'
Kenyan Police Officers Convicted of Killing UK Aristocrat Who Was 'Brutally Tortured'
Britain controlled Kenya from 1885 until the country gained independence in 1965. In recent years, the Kenyan police have been accused of brutality. 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
Four Kenyan police officers have been convicted of killing the son of an English aristocrat who was found dead in a police station cell in 2012 after being “brutally tortured”.Alexander Monson, whose father is Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, was heir to a large country estate in Lincolnshire.Monson, 28, was arrested for smoking cannabis during a night out in the beach town of Diani, near Mombasa.But Kenyan High Court judge Eric Ogola said, in a ruling issued on Monday, 15 November, the drugs had been planted on Alexander after his death.Judge Ogola said Chief Inspector Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Sergeant Naftali Chege and Constables Baraka Bulima and John Pamba were guilty of manslaughter and had “brutally tortured” Alexander, who had been in rude health before his arrest.Police originally claimed Alexander had died of a drug overdose in the cell but an autopsy showed he died of “blunt force trauma” and eventually the Kenyan authorities agreed to investigate if foul play was involved.Lord Monson has pursued the case for nine years.He told the Daily Mail last week: “Many told me I was wasting my time, taking on the Kenyan police in their own country. It has taken a heavy toll on my health and it has cost me tens of thousands. But I wasn’t about to give up and see the men who did this to Alexander walk away.”It remains unclear why the police officers tortured and killed Alexander but Lord Monson said they were a law to themselves.
kenya, uk

Kenyan Police Officers Convicted of Killing UK Aristocrat Who Was 'Brutally Tortured'

14:19 GMT 15.11.2021
The beach at Diani in Kenya
The beach at Diani in Kenya - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Britain controlled Kenya from 1885 until the country gained independence in 1965. In recent years, the Kenyan police have been accused of brutality.
Four Kenyan police officers have been convicted of killing the son of an English aristocrat who was found dead in a police station cell in 2012 after being “brutally tortured”.
Alexander Monson, whose father is Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, was heir to a large country estate in Lincolnshire.
Monson, 28, was arrested for smoking cannabis during a night out in the beach town of Diani, near Mombasa.
But Kenyan High Court judge Eric Ogola said, in a ruling issued on Monday, 15 November, the drugs had been planted on Alexander after his death.
Judge Ogola said Chief Inspector Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Sergeant Naftali Chege and Constables Baraka Bulima and John Pamba were guilty of manslaughter and had “brutally tortured” Alexander, who had been in rude health before his arrest.
Police originally claimed Alexander had died of a drug overdose in the cell but an autopsy showed he died of “blunt force trauma” and eventually the Kenyan authorities agreed to investigate if foul play was involved.
Lord Monson has pursued the case for nine years.
He told the Daily Mail last week: “Many told me I was wasting my time, taking on the Kenyan police in their own country. It has taken a heavy toll on my health and it has cost me tens of thousands. But I wasn’t about to give up and see the men who did this to Alexander walk away.”
It remains unclear why the police officers tortured and killed Alexander but Lord Monson said they were a law to themselves.
