Kenyan Police Officers Convicted of Killing UK Aristocrat Who Was 'Brutally Tortured'
© AP Photo / Ben CurtisThe beach at Diani in Kenya
© AP Photo / Ben Curtis
Britain controlled Kenya from 1885 until the country gained independence in 1965. In recent years, the Kenyan police have been accused of brutality.
Four Kenyan police officers have been convicted of killing the son of an English aristocrat who was found dead in a police station cell in 2012 after being “brutally tortured”.
Alexander Monson, whose father is Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, was heir to a large country estate in Lincolnshire.
Monson, 28, was arrested for smoking cannabis during a night out in the beach town of Diani, near Mombasa.
Judge in Monson case says it is impossible to tell who murdered Alexander Monson because the officers had covered up what happened and therefore he had no choice but to convict them all for manslaughter.— Adrian Blomfield (@adrianblomfield) November 15, 2021
But Kenyan High Court judge Eric Ogola said, in a ruling issued on Monday, 15 November, the drugs had been planted on Alexander after his death.
Judge Ogola said Chief Inspector Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Sergeant Naftali Chege and Constables Baraka Bulima and John Pamba were guilty of manslaughter and had “brutally tortured” Alexander, who had been in rude health before his arrest.
Police originally claimed Alexander had died of a drug overdose in the cell but an autopsy showed he died of “blunt force trauma” and eventually the Kenyan authorities agreed to investigate if foul play was involved.
Judge has ruled that Alexander Monson was brutally tortured by people outside the cells, but within the court compound. These people are known to the accused persons but not to the court because of“the code of silence in the police force”that has bound the officers to keep quiet— Mercy Juma (@MercyJuma_) November 15, 2021
Lord Monson has pursued the case for nine years.
He told the Daily Mail last week: “Many told me I was wasting my time, taking on the Kenyan police in their own country. It has taken a heavy toll on my health and it has cost me tens of thousands. But I wasn’t about to give up and see the men who did this to Alexander walk away.”
It remains unclear why the police officers tortured and killed Alexander but Lord Monson said they were a law to themselves.