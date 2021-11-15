https://sputniknews.com/20211115/judge-drops-charge-of-underage-weapon-possession-against-kyle-rittenhouse-1090754872.html

Judge Drops Charge of Underage Weapon Possession Against Kyle Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old resident of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle during civil unrest in... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder threw out the misdemeanor charge against Kyle Rittenhouse on possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 years of age, ruling Monday that the law on possession is unclear.

vot tak The bias of that neocon judge is discusting. 0

