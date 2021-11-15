Judge Drops Charge of Underage Weapon Possession Against Kyle Rittenhouse

Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder threw out the misdemeanor charge against Kyle Rittenhouse on possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 years of age, ruling Monday that the law on possession is unclear.
Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old resident of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020 over the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Rittenhouse has pleaded self-defence.
