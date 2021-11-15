https://sputniknews.com/20211115/israel-looks-to-strengthen-current-partnerships-and-explore-opportunities-at-dubai-air-show-1090741504.html

Israel Looks to Strengthen Current Partnerships and Explore Opportunities at Dubai Air Show

Israel Looks to Strengthen Current Partnerships and Explore Opportunities at Dubai Air Show

Since 2020, when Israel and the UAE inked their historic normalisation agreement, bilateral trade has exceeded half a billion dollars. Multiple deals have also... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T08:09+0000

2021-11-15T08:09+0000

2021-11-15T08:09+0000

middle east

israel

dubai international airshow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090741473_0:319:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b074e4f2bc72903e5c6013b18f9ff1.jpg

The Dubai Air Show, one of the most important events in aerospace industry, has entered its second day, showcasing advanced aircraft, advanced technologies and offering networking opportunities for its participants. Squeezing Every Opportunity The exhibition is set to continue until November 18th, and Golan Haver, Senior VP of marketing and sales at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer that also takes part at the event, says his company will be using every opportunity the show has to offer. It is the first time that Israel has taken part in such an event in the Emirates, relations with which started flourishing after the signing of the Abraham Accords, the 2020 normalisation pacts in which the UAE and Bahrain recognised the Jewish state. Since last September, when the agreements were officially inked, bilateral trade has exceeded half a billion dollars. Multiple cooperation deals have been signed, including between the UAE's EDGE, an advanced technology group, and the IAI. The Israeli company is now hoping to boost those ties even further. Exploring New Vistas Known for their state-of-the-art technology, IAI develops systems and solutions for aerospace, land, sea and cyber domains. At the Dubai Air Show, the company is displaying a wide range of items. In the civilian sphere, they are showcasing B777 cargo conversions and technologies in aircraft maintenance. In the military domain, they are displaying helicopters, air and missile defence systems (Barak MX), multi-mission tanker transport, radars, special mission aircrafts, and other state-of-the-art technology. Haver cannot reveal the names of IAI's new clients for security reasons, but it is widely believed that Israel is already in talks with several Muslim nations, including those in the Gulf, that currently don't have any relations with the Jewish state. Earlier reports have already suggested that Saudi Arabia has been considering the purchase of IAI's Barak ER system, which is designed to intercept cruise missiles. Israeli experts believe it is just one of the deals currently on the table. Haver promises that more are still to come.

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

middle east, israel, dubai international airshow