Israel Looks to Strengthen Current Partnerships and Explore Opportunities at Dubai Air Show
© AP Photo / Jon GambrellA woman walks past a Beechcraft AT-6 Wolverine light-attack aircraft as crew install a device to its wing at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
Since 2020, when Israel and the UAE inked their historic normalisation agreement, bilateral trade has exceeded half a billion dollars. Multiple deals have also been signed, but Israel is now hoping to expand those ties.
The Dubai Air Show, one of the most important events in aerospace industry, has entered its second day, showcasing advanced aircraft, advanced technologies and offering networking opportunities for its participants.
Squeezing Every Opportunity
The exhibition is set to continue until November 18th, and Golan Haver, Senior VP of marketing and sales at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer that also takes part at the event, says his company will be using every opportunity the show has to offer.
"This is an excellent opportunity for us to strengthen existing collaboration. And this is an excellent platform for us to bring endeavours to fruition."
It is the first time that Israel has taken part in such an event in the Emirates, relations with which started flourishing after the signing of the Abraham Accords, the 2020 normalisation pacts in which the UAE and Bahrain recognised the Jewish state.
Since last September, when the agreements were officially inked, bilateral trade has exceeded half a billion dollars. Multiple cooperation deals have been signed, including between the UAE's EDGE, an advanced technology group, and the IAI. The Israeli company is now hoping to boost those ties even further.
Exploring New Vistas
Known for their state-of-the-art technology, IAI develops systems and solutions for aerospace, land, sea and cyber domains. At the Dubai Air Show, the company is displaying a wide range of items. In the civilian sphere, they are showcasing B777 cargo conversions and technologies in aircraft maintenance.
In the military domain, they are displaying helicopters, air and missile defence systems (Barak MX), multi-mission tanker transport, radars, special mission aircrafts, and other state-of-the-art technology.
"The IAI is the world's leader in defence industry and we are providing cutting-edge technologies in all domains. During the show, we will try to emphasise all our possibilities... and we are also hoping to foster new partnerships."
Haver cannot reveal the names of IAI's new clients for security reasons, but it is widely believed that Israel is already in talks with several Muslim nations, including those in the Gulf, that currently don't have any relations with the Jewish state.
Earlier reports have already suggested that Saudi Arabia has been considering the purchase of IAI's Barak ER system, which is designed to intercept cruise missiles. Israeli experts believe it is just one of the deals currently on the table. Haver promises that more are still to come.
"There are some interesting things [that are currently being developed - ed.] We will expose them with time," promises Haver, stressing that his company will make sure to cater to the needs of its clients and provide them with cutting-edge solutions.