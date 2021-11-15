https://sputniknews.com/20211115/infowars-alex-jones-found-guilty-in-sandy-hook-defamation-cases-1090756223.html

Infowars' Alex Jones Found Guilty in Sandy Hook Defamation Cases

The Infowars host has called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, which left 26 people dead, a "hoax." 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

A Connecticut judge has found Alex Jones guilty by default in four defamation cases filed by the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. The default means the judge ruled in favour of the plaintiffs and will hold a hearing on how much damages Jones should pay.Lawyers for the parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 said Jones and his companies, including Infowars, breached court rules by failing to hand over documents to them showing how, and if, the radio host and Infowars gained profit from talking about that particular massacre and other mass shootings.Attorneys for Jones have denied violating court orders and called for Juge Barbara Bellis to be taken off the case, claiming she has been biased.

