https://sputniknews.com/20211115/indian-politicians-house-vandalised-amid-massive-outrage-over-his-new-book--photo-video-1090753080.html

Indian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video

Indian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video

One video shared by Salman Kurshid shows a group of people waving a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag while standing around a fire and chanting "Jai Shri Ram"... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T16:11+0000

2021-11-15T16:11+0000

2021-11-15T16:11+0000

india

indian national congress

vandalism

islam

hinduism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090755392_0:53:988:609_1920x0_80_0_0_4a30cd084ef62961af55b326a8d898a8.jpg

Congress politician Salman Khurshid's home in Uttarakhand's Nainital was vandalised and set on fire on Monday amid the growing uproar over his new book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times."The former federal minister took to Facebook and shared photos and videos of charred doors and shattered windows at his home. "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?" Kurshid wrote on Facebook. In his book, Kurshid draws a parallel between "Hindutva" and radical Islamist groups. BJP members have accused Kurshid of offending Hindus and they also alleged that India's main opposition party, Congress, is resorting to "communal politics.""Such is the debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more," he wrote in another post. Meanwhile, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condemn the incident. Meanwhile, several Congress politicians have also criticised the book, with senior politician Gulab Nabi Azad calling the comparison an "exaggeration." Others have also filed police complaints against Kurshid. *Daesh (also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS) and Boko Haram are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sushmita Panda https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg

india, indian national congress, vandalism, islam, hinduism