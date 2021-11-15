Indian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video

Congress politician Salman Khurshid's home in Uttarakhand's Nainital was vandalised and set on fire on Monday amid the growing uproar over his new book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times."The former federal minister took to Facebook and shared photos and videos of charred doors and shattered windows at his home. "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?" Kurshid wrote on Facebook. In his book, Kurshid draws a parallel between "Hindutva" and radical Islamist groups. BJP members have accused Kurshid of offending Hindus and they also alleged that India's main opposition party, Congress, is resorting to "communal politics.""Such is the debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more," he wrote in another post. Meanwhile, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condemn the incident. Meanwhile, several Congress politicians have also criticised the book, with senior politician Gulab Nabi Azad calling the comparison an "exaggeration." Others have also filed police complaints against Kurshid. *Daesh (also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS) and Boko Haram are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.
One video shared by Salman Kurshid shows a group of people waving a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag while standing around a fire and chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. The BJP has accused the Congress politician of "defaming Hindus."
The former federal minister took to Facebook and shared photos and videos of charred doors and shattered windows at his home.
"I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?" Kurshid wrote on Facebook.
In his book, Kurshid draws a parallel between "Hindutva" and radical Islamist groups.
A passage from the controversial book that reads, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS* [Daesh] and Boko Haram* of recent years," has angered many.
BJP members have accused Kurshid of offending Hindus and they also alleged that India's main opposition party, Congress, is resorting to "communal politics."
"Such is the debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more," he wrote in another post.
Meanwhile, Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to condemn the incident.
This is disgraceful. @salman7khurshid is a statesman who has done India proud in international forums &always articulated a moderate, centrist, inclusive vision of the country domestically. The mounting levels of intolerance in our politics should be denounced by those in power. https://t.co/OQFBoN1Pgw
"Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against perpetrators," news agency ANI quoted DIG (Kumaon) Neelesh Anand, as saying.
Meanwhile, several Congress politicians have also criticised the book, with senior politician Gulab Nabi Azad calling the comparison an "exaggeration." Others have also filed police complaints against Kurshid.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/Islamic State/IS) and Boko Haram are terrorist organisations banned in Russia.