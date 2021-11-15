Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Vienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/india-over-120-zika-virus-cases-reported-in-kanpur-city-uttar-pradesh-1090740616.html
India: Over 120 Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh
India: Over 120 Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh
The state government in India’s Uttar Pradesh is taking all possible preventive measures to control the Zika virus outbreak in Kanpur city. Despite stepping up... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T09:32+0000
2021-11-15T09:32+0000
health
health
mosquito
india
health
health
uttar pradesh
zika virus
mosquito
health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103436/57/1034365721_0:303:3500:2272_1920x0_80_0_0_66e0ab0500ccac99396f03cce7ec7ad9.jpg
Over 120 Zika virus cases have been reported in Kanpur, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials have told local media. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, Kanpur has so far reported 123 cases, of which 96 are active.The first case of Zika virus in Kanpur was detected on 23 October when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive. The number of cases has increased over the past few weeks.The disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.Last week, Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials from the health department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city.He has directed the state’s health department to ensure strict surveillance and to undertake frequent and extensive door-to-door sanitising, as well as fogging drives to prevent mosquito breeding.The state chief has also stressed the need for public awareness about preventive measures against the deadly virus.With the sudden outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Kanpur, neighbouring states have also put their health officials on alert. However, no other state has reported any Zika virus case.Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major health crisis a couple of months ago when mystery fever, later identified as Dengue, gripped several cities and caused the deaths of hundreds of children.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103436/57/1034365721_34:0:3467:2575_1920x0_80_0_0_c551895c72f1d65ca0ae1a8361b56418.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
health, health, mosquito, india, health, health, uttar pradesh, zika virus, mosquito, health, mosquito bite, aedes aegypti mosquitoes, yogi adityanath, zika virus, india

India: Over 120 Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh

09:32 GMT 15.11.2021
© REUTERS / Paulo WhitakerZika virus mosquitoes
Zika virus mosquitoes - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The state government in India’s Uttar Pradesh is taking all possible preventive measures to control the Zika virus outbreak in Kanpur city. Despite stepping up surveillance, cases have surged, causing panic among the citizens.
Over 120 Zika virus cases have been reported in Kanpur, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials have told local media.
According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, Kanpur has so far reported 123 cases, of which 96 are active.
The first case of Zika virus in Kanpur was detected on 23 October when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive. The number of cases has increased over the past few weeks.
The disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.
Last week, Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials from the health department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city.
He has directed the state’s health department to ensure strict surveillance and to undertake frequent and extensive door-to-door sanitising, as well as fogging drives to prevent mosquito breeding.
The state chief has also stressed the need for public awareness about preventive measures against the deadly virus.
With the sudden outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Kanpur, neighbouring states have also put their health officials on alert. However, no other state has reported any Zika virus case.
Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major health crisis a couple of months ago when mystery fever, later identified as Dengue, gripped several cities and caused the deaths of hundreds of children.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:32 GMTIndia: Over 120 Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh
09:17 GMTUAE's 1st Global Media Congress to Focus on Digital Communications, Media Impact of AI
09:11 GMTAURUS Showcases Premium Line in Dubai Supported by REC
09:00 GMTRT France Crew Detained at Poland-Belarus Border
08:55 GMTLive Updates: Kremlin Slams US Claim That Poland-Belarus Crisis Designed as Distraction From Ukraine
08:09 GMTVienna Views as Austria Enters COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated
08:09 GMTIsrael Looks to Strengthen Current Partnerships and Explore Opportunities at Dubai Air Show
08:00 GMTWill UK Follow US and Bring in Law Which Campaigners Say Turns Whistleblowers Into ‘Bounty Hunters’?
07:55 GMTTwo Russian Citizens in Poland Accused of Organizing Illegal Migration Route
07:52 GMTPossibly Viking-Related Village Accidentally Discovered in Sweden During Construction
07:43 GMTKiribati Opens Up World's Largest Marine Reserve Amid Reports China Might Have Influenced the Move
07:24 GMTInjuries Reported as Rival Student Groups Clash at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University - Videos
06:59 GMT'Change in Pace' Likely as Queen Elizabeth II May Have to 'Scale Back' Duties After New Health Scare
06:31 GMTEthiopian Ambassador to US Says Addis Ababa Safe, No Need for Foreign Evacuations
06:16 GMTRussian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS
06:08 GMTEthiopian Gov't Seeks Return of Some 800 Trucks Sent to Tigray to Deliver Aid, Diplomat Says
06:06 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Memes Flood Twitter as Serbia Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers
05:38 GMTUS Navy's Mount Whitney Ship On Way From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
05:33 GMTBiden, Xi Set for Virtual Summit Amid Rising US-China Tensions
05:31 GMTTrespasser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Deported to China After Jail Term, Reports Say