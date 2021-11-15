https://sputniknews.com/20211115/india-over-120-zika-virus-cases-reported-in-kanpur-city-uttar-pradesh-1090740616.html
India: Over 120 Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur City, Uttar Pradesh
The state government in India’s Uttar Pradesh is taking all possible preventive measures to control the Zika virus outbreak in Kanpur city. Despite stepping up surveillance, cases have surged, causing panic among the citizens.
Over 120 Zika virus
cases have been reported in Kanpur, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials have told local media.
According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, Kanpur has so far reported 123 cases, of which 96 are active.
The first case of Zika virus in Kanpur was detected on 23 October when an Indian Air Force (IAF) warrant officer tested positive. The number of cases has increased over the past few weeks.
The disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.
Last week, Uttar Pradesh state chief Yogi Adityanath
held a meeting with officials from the health department in Kanpur to review the Zika virus situation in the city.
He has directed the state’s health department to ensure strict surveillance and to undertake frequent and extensive door-to-door sanitising, as well as fogging drives to prevent mosquito breeding.
The state chief has also stressed the need for public awareness about preventive measures against the deadly virus.
With the sudden outbreak of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Kanpur, neighbouring states have also put their health officials on alert
. However, no other state has reported any Zika virus case.
Uttar Pradesh witnessed a major health crisis a couple of months ago when mystery fever
, later identified as Dengue, gripped several cities and caused the deaths of hundreds of children.