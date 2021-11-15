https://sputniknews.com/20211115/india-curfew-imposed-50-arrested-in-violence-hit-amravati-city-after-bjp-stages-protest-1090740764.html
India: Curfew Imposed, 50 Arrested in Violence-Hit Amravati City After BJP Stages Protest
On Friday, thousands of people, primarily from minority groups, gathered in Maharashtra's Amravati District and demanded that atrocities against them in
Indian police registered more than 25 official complaints and had arrested as many as 50 people as of Monday after violence hit Amravati city last Friday and Saturday.On Saturday, a Hindu temple, mosque, shops, and public properties were vandalised by protesters. Since Saturday evening, internet services have been suspended and a curfew imposed in the affected areas. What Happened on Friday?According to the local media, tens of thousands of people, mostly Muslims, marched against anti-Muslim violence in the northeastern state of Tripura.Last month, several incidents were reported in the state – a mosque was allegedly set on fire, although the police have denied this. During Friday's protest in Maharashtra, people threw stones and set cars on fire in the cities of Malegaon, Yashin, Yavatmal, and Nanded in the Amravati District. Dozens of people, including 20 police officials, were injured. In retaliation, on Saturday morning, around 6,000 members of Hindu organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and others attacked a mosque in Amravati.Kasmin Fernandes, a local reporter, told Sputnik, "On Friday as well as on Saturday, loads of fake news spread against Muslims and Hindus over a social networking platform, WhatsApp, which acted as a catalyst to evoke a strong response from the people."Maharashtra Parliamentarian Accuses BJP For Stoking ViolenceSpeaking to Sputnik, Shiv Sena Parliamentarian Sanjay Raut said the violence is a ploy by the BJP, which is trying to destabilise the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.The MVA comprises Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress. The BJP is the main opposition in the state's legislative assembly."Recently, many Hindus were murdered in daylight in Jammu and Kashmir union territory, why did these right-wing activists not hold any protest or demonstration against the same concern?" Raut added.
