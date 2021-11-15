https://sputniknews.com/20211115/icc-former-cricketers-applaud-australian-cricket-team-as-kangaroos-win-their-maiden-t20-world-cup-1090744829.html

The mighty Australians, who have dominated the world of cricket for several years, finally got hold of the one piece of silverware they were missing - the T20... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

The International Cricket Council (ICC), former Indian cricketers including legendary Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S Laxman, and former England skipper Michael Vaughan have hailed the Australian cricket team for its victory in the T20 World Cup.The ICC congratulated the Australian cricketers by posting a "job well done" message on their official Twitter account, and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir labelled them the "best team in the world" after the side, led by Aaron Finch, gave such an impressive display against the Kiwis in Dubai.Another former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik made the point that "victory tastes sweet if it comes after a long wait", something the Australians would relate to as it was their maiden title in the T20 World Cup.Tendulkar and Laxman were effusive in their praise of the Australian team, and both paid tribute to David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for making a difficult run chase look easy.Finch and his boys entered the competition as one of the underdogs but continued to gain strength as the tournament progressed.On Sunday, New Zealand set them a target of 173, which they overtook with ease, thanks to Player of the Match, Marsh, and heroics from explosive batsman Warner.Warner made a quickfire 53 off 38 balls and Marsh remained unbeaten on 77 off 50 deliveries to send his teammates into ecstasies after sealing Australia's grand win with more than an over to spare.

