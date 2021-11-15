Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Proceeds to Jury Deliberations Stage
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/hezbollah-hatched-plot-to-kill-israeli-ex-intel-officer-in-bogota-to-avenge-soleimani-report-claims-1090757452.html
Hezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims
Hezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims
The Lebanese political movement and militant group is known to enjoy warm ties with Venezuela – Colombia’s regional arch-enemy, and Bogota and Washington have... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T18:06+0000
2021-11-15T18:06+0000
hezbollah
venezuela
israel
iran
colombia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/10/1089974729_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_444ba633b9592ab951f085bbbdffa75b.jpg
Hezbollah militants reportedly hatched a plot to assassinate an Israeli national, diplomat and former intelligence officer living in Bogota as part of a broader effort to avenge the January 2020 US killing of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Colombia’s El Tiempo newspaper has reported, citing unnamed military intelligence sources.The newspaper’s sources suggested that Hezbollah planned to use former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group to carry out the assassination.Colombian officials told El Tiempo that the alleged incident took place against the backdrop of a general uptick in Hezbollah activity in the Latin American country, and claims that the group used Colombia to conduct “criminal activities.”Hezbollah has not commented on the El Tiempo report, but previously dismissed as false claims about alleged criminal activities in Colombia made by Bogota and pro-government media.Molano paid a visit to Israel last week, praising the countries’ joint fight against the “common enemy in Iran and Hezbollah.” The Islamic Republic maintains close strategic ties with Venezuela, providing the country with economic assistance and political support in the face of US-led efforts to topple the Caracas government and crush the Venezuelan economy.After Qasem Soleimani’s January 2020 killing in a US drone strike, Iranian officials warned that Tehran would take revenge against Washington at a time and place of its choosing. So far, however, the Middle Eastern nation has apparently held back from carrying out its threats. Late last year, Iranian Army commander Abdolrahim Mousavi explained that the reason the Islamic Republic had yet to take revenge was because it could not find anyone in the US political or military hierarchy of equal worth to Soleimani to “compensate” his death.The El Tiempo story follows reporting by Israel’s Channel 12 last week alleging that the Revolutionary Guard trained recruits in Lebanon to target Israeli tourists and business people in Tanzania, Ghana and Senegal. No Israelis were harmed in the incident, and the suspects were reportedly detained by local security forces. Iran did not respond to the reporting, but previously called on the international community to be on the lookout for Israeli “fabrications and false flag operations” seeking to implicate Tehran.Earlier this year, The Cradle reported that a US commander and an Israeli officer were assassinated in northern Iraq in the summer of 2021 by pro-Iranian forces in revenge for Soleimani’s murder. The Pentagon admitted at the time that one of its senior officers had died from a ‘non-combat event’, without elaborating. Israeli media reported that an Israeli commander died on 1 July “after collapsing during fitness training at a military base in central Israel.”
https://sputniknews.com/20191209/us-investigates-venezuela-providing-passports-to-hezbollah-members-1077525144.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/mossad-foiled-irgc-plot-to-target-israeli-tourists-on-safari-in-africa-israeli-media-claims-1090566333.html
What a Colombian terrorist HS mixed in Jewish BS?
0
1
venezuela
israel
iran
colombia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/10/1089974729_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96a8ddb1f95837707b3cfd5642e7ce45.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hezbollah, venezuela, israel, iran, colombia

Hezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims

18:06 GMT 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Fernando VergaraA view of downtown from Monserrate Hill in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, March 19, 2020.
A view of downtown from Monserrate Hill in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, March 19, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Lebanese political movement and militant group is known to enjoy warm ties with Venezuela – Colombia’s regional arch-enemy, and Bogota and Washington have accused Caracas of providing the group with financial assistance. Hezbollah and the Venezuelan government have dismissed such claims as baseless.
Hezbollah militants reportedly hatched a plot to assassinate an Israeli national, diplomat and former intelligence officer living in Bogota as part of a broader effort to avenge the January 2020 US killing of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Colombia’s El Tiempo newspaper has reported, citing unnamed military intelligence sources.

According to the broadsheet’s information, Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency discovered that the unnamed Israeli, who opened up a business selling surveillance equipment in the Colombian capital, was being spied upon by Hezbollah, with the group also said to be keeping an eye on US diplomats working in the city. After the surveillance operation was uncovered, the Israeli national was sed to have fled Bogota back to Israel.

The newspaper’s sources suggested that Hezbollah planned to use former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group to carry out the assassination.
Colombian officials told El Tiempo that the alleged incident took place against the backdrop of a general uptick in Hezbollah activity in the Latin American country, and claims that the group used Colombia to conduct “criminal activities.”
Colombian Defence Minister Diego Molano told the paper that his country’s security forces recently “had to deal with a situation where we had to organize an operation to capture and expel two criminals commissioned by Hezbollah with the intention of committing a criminal act in Colombia.” The minister did not elaborate on the 'criminal act', except to say that there was a “risk with Hezbollah” in neighbouring Venezuela and “what its links to drug traffic or terrorist groups on the Venezuelan side could generate for national security.”
Hezbollah has not commented on the El Tiempo report, but previously dismissed as false claims about alleged criminal activities in Colombia made by Bogota and pro-government media.
Molano paid a visit to Israel last week, praising the countries’ joint fight against the “common enemy in Iran and Hezbollah.” The Islamic Republic maintains close strategic ties with Venezuela, providing the country with economic assistance and political support in the face of US-led efforts to topple the Caracas government and crush the Venezuelan economy.
FILE - In this July 29, 2017 file photo,Hezbollah fighters stand near a four-wheel motorcycle positioned at the site where clashes erupted between Hezbollah and al-Qaida-linked fighters in Wadi al-Kheil or al-Kheil Valley in the Lebanon-Syria border - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2019
US Investigates Venezuela Providing Passports to Hezbollah Members
9 December 2019, 17:35 GMT
After Qasem Soleimani’s January 2020 killing in a US drone strike, Iranian officials warned that Tehran would take revenge against Washington at a time and place of its choosing. So far, however, the Middle Eastern nation has apparently held back from carrying out its threats. Late last year, Iranian Army commander Abdolrahim Mousavi explained that the reason the Islamic Republic had yet to take revenge was because it could not find anyone in the US political or military hierarchy of equal worth to Soleimani to “compensate” his death.
The El Tiempo story follows reporting by Israel’s Channel 12 last week alleging that the Revolutionary Guard trained recruits in Lebanon to target Israeli tourists and business people in Tanzania, Ghana and Senegal. No Israelis were harmed in the incident, and the suspects were reportedly detained by local security forces. Iran did not respond to the reporting, but previously called on the international community to be on the lookout for Israeli “fabrications and false flag operations” seeking to implicate Tehran.
In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 16, 2015, an African elephant reacts as Tourists on Safari take photos in Tarangire National Park on the outskirts of Arusha, northern Tanzania - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
Mossad Foiled IRGC Plot to Target Israeli Tourists on Safari in Africa, Israeli Media Claims
8 November, 12:40 GMT
Earlier this year, The Cradle reported that a US commander and an Israeli officer were assassinated in northern Iraq in the summer of 2021 by pro-Iranian forces in revenge for Soleimani’s murder. The Pentagon admitted at the time that one of its senior officers had died from a ‘non-combat event’, without elaborating. Israeli media reported that an Israeli commander died on 1 July “after collapsing during fitness training at a military base in central Israel.”
800000
Discuss
Popular comments
What a Colombian terrorist HS mixed in Jewish BS?
HHess
15 November, 21:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:38 GMTUS Special Envoy Discusses 'Shared Interests' in Afghanistan With Russian Officials
18:06 GMTHezbollah Hatched Plot to Kill Israeli Ex-Intel Officer in Bogota to Avenge Soleimani, Report Claims
17:48 GMTEU to Rival China's Belt and Road Initiative With Its Own Infrastructure Plan
17:13 GMTKyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Proceeds to Jury Deliberations Stage
17:09 GMTOy vey! Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
17:02 GMTBarbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy, Virtual Platform Says
16:56 GMTIsrael Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo
16:56 GMTInfowars' Alex Jones Found Guilty in Sandy Hook Defamation Cases
16:28 GMTNYC Teacher Told to Stop Wearing 'Proud Zionist' T-Shirt Because It's 'Politically Explosive'
16:24 GMTMacron Reportedly Changes Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy
16:17 GMTDengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
16:11 GMTIndian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video
16:01 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They Were Sentenced to Fine, Editor-in-Chief Says
15:45 GMTJudge Drops Charge of Underage Weapon Possession Against Kyle Rittenhouse
15:33 GMTUS Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office
15:26 GMTIndian State Chief: Arunachal Pradesh Doesn’t Share 'Direct Border' With China But Does With Tibet
15:21 GMTTrump Arch-Enemy John Bolton Speculates Whether Former President Will Run Again in 2024
14:44 GMTSteve Bannon Surrenders to FBI on Contempt of Congress Charges: 'We're Taking Down the Biden Regime'
14:41 GMT'Iceland 1, Tech Industry 0': Mark Zuckerberg Ridiculed in Tourist Ad
14:30 GMTUK Increases Terrorist Threat Level to 'Severe' After Liverpool Attack