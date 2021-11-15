https://sputniknews.com/20211115/france-claims-uk-labour-laws-encourage-migrants-slams-london-for-using-paris-as-punching-bag-1090748851.html

France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’

France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As 'Punching Bag'

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has levelled another shot at the UK in the smoldering cross-Channel migrant row. Just hours before a scheduled meeting with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, in Paris, Darmanin blamed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for the crisis involving record numbers of illegal migrants attempting to enter British territory. Weighing in on the current situation in the French port of Calais and in Dunkirk, on France’s northern coastline, where thousands of migrants are waiting in the hopes of entering the UK, Gérald Darmanin blamed Britain’s labour market for encouraging people to attempt the perilous crossing. According to the French minister, the British government ought to change its laws to effectively discourage migrants from coming to the UK, saying: “If the British tightened up their legislation – they have started doing so but not gone far enough – people would no longer be in Calais or Dunkirk.” Directly addressing the barrage of criticism that has been levelled by the British side, including PM Johnson, at French authorities for allegedly not doing enough to tackle the migrant issue, Darmanin added: France’s Interior Minister argued that it was Paris that was being negatively affected by British policy and urged against “inversing the roles”. Simmering Migrant Row The remarks came as an estimated 1,185 people crossed the English Channel by boat on 11 November - a record for crossings in a single day. Three people were also reported to have drowned during the course of the perilous journey. Over 23,000 people are estimated to have crossed the Channel into the UK by boat so far this year – up from the 8,400 registered in 2020. The British government has been accusing France of failing to play its part in tackling the situation. In October, the UK Home Secretary had said that unless Paris does more to stop the flow of refugees coming to Britain, London would withhold the £54 million ($72.4 million) it had promised to pay France as part of its agreement on tackling immigration. In 2019 Patel had vowed to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020, then pledged in August last year to “make this route unviable”, yet the crisis continues to mar UK-French relations. France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has pledged to intercept 100 percent of Channel crossers once all the money had been handed over. MP Natalie Elphicke, representing Dover, was cited as emphasising that is was not credible that over 1,000 migrants could "hop onto small boats" and cross into the United Kingdom "without the French authorities noticing". PM Boris Johnson also called on the French to “control departures”, telling reporters at a vaccination centre in Old Bexley and Sidcup, south east London: Johnson defended Priti Patel’s new borders bill, which could see people opting for an illegal route such as across the Channel have their asylum claim ruled as inadmissible, facing a jail sentence of up to four years. “It won't be the end of the story but it will make an important difference in the way that we are able to treat people who arrive here illegally,” said the PM.Ahead of her crisis talks on the migrant issue with Gerald Darmanin, Priti Patel said, according to a Home Office readout:Despite the spate of mutual recriminations, on Monday Boris Johnson’s spokesman underscored that the PM was convinced of the need to continue working with French counterparts to address the issue of Channel crossings.

