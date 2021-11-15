Ex-US Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke Announces Run for Texas Governor

The 49-year-old politician served as mayor pro tempore of El Paso, Texas between 2005 and 2006, and as a member of the House of Representatives from Texas's 16th district between 2013 and 2019. He dropped out of the Democratic primaries for the 2020 presidential nomination in November 2019, garnering just one vote.
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke announced a run for the governor's office on Monday.
I’m running for governor.
Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us.