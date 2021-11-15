https://sputniknews.com/20211115/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-kyle-rittenhouse-case-1090699804.html

Everything You Need to Know About the Kyle Rittenhouse Case

The case took over a year to reach court and the trial lasted two weeks. Closing arguments are set for Monday, with the jury then given the opportunity to deliberate on Rittenhouse’s fate. If convicted of murder, he could face life in prison.The case garnered national attention after graphic videos of the events were widely shared online, instantly becoming a political lightning rod. Pundits on the right view Rittenhouse as a young man standing up for law and order, whereas pundits on the left observe him as a murderer with actions tied to white supremacy groups.BackgroundRittenhouse’s story starts with the police shooting of an unarmed Jacob Blake on August 23, 2020. Blake was struck with a police-mandated stun gun and subsequently shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police, ultimately leaving him paralyzed.Due to heightened tensions between communities and police following the George Floyd killing, and subsequent Black Lives Matter movement protests, unrest ensued in the city over the next few days.Rittenhouse, using his COVID-19 stimulus check, convinced an older friend to purchase for him a Smith and Wesson AR-15-style .223 rifle as he was just 17 at the time and could not legally purchase the firearm. His friend is also facing charges for supplying a minor with a firearm.In the days after Blake’s shooting, there was civil unrest and protests were held throughout Kenosha that saw some local businesses suffer widespread damage.In light of the chaos that was magnified across the media, Rittenhouse, who had shown support for police-friendly Blue Lives Matter groups and had done police and firefighter cadet training, chose to travel with his weapons to Kenosha.Rittenhouse, through his legal team, alleges that he went to Kenosha to defend a local car dealership that suffered damages on August 24.On August 25, the night of the shooting, peaceful protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, turned chaotic overnight.The Night in QuestionIt was on August 25 that Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded another with his rifle.According to the shooter’s legal team, he was chased by protesters who sought to disarm him. The first person Rittenhouse killed was Joseph Rosenbaum, an act that was recorded by an FBI infrared airplane and by witnesses who filmed the incident on their cellphones.Following the shooting of Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse continued to flee but was followed by a group who again attempted to take his weapon. After having reportedly fallen to the ground, Rittenhouse was attacked and hit with a skateboard before Anthony Huber attempted to wrestle his rifle away. It was during this particular tussle that Rittenhouse then shot Huber in the chest, quickly killing him.Gaige Grosskreutz then attempted to subdue Rittenhouse after the latter had fallen over. Grosskreutz, a volunteer EMS worker, had a firearm on his person. As he approached Rittenhouse he pulled out his gun and was shot in the arm by Rittenhouse.Warning: Graphic image may not be appropriate for all viewers.As local police arrived to the scene, they allowed an armed Rittenhouse to depart from the area, a move that allowed the teenager to head back home to Antioch, Illinois. As such, many witnesses were recorded demanding that police arrest Rittenhouse as he had discharged his illegally-obtained firearm on the three men, two of whom had been fatally wounded.Pre-TrialOne day later, on August 26, Rittenhouse turned himself in to police in his home state of Illinois. He faced six charges:However, the jury may be allowed to consider lesser charges than first-degree homicide as the presiding judge gave tentative rulings on the matter on Friday.Rittenhouse was extradited to Wisconsin on October 30, 2020, while his lawyers argued that he had acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse posted a whopping $2 million bail on November 20 - most of which was collected in donations from right-wing groups and individuals seeking to protect the shooter from prosecution.While Rittenhouse was released on bail, security footage showed him drinking alcohol at a bar, while still underage, and wearing a shirt that read “free as f**k.” He was then recorded singing a song commonly used by the white supremacist Proud Boys group, and posed for pictures making the “ok” hand gesture, another sign said to be commonly used by white supremacists. Following the revelation of the footage, prosecutors successfully argued that the terms of Rittenhouse’s bail be amended.The adjusted terms of his release prohibited him from the consumption of alcohol, access to firearms, and associating with any known hate groups, including the Proud Boys. Prosecutors would later attempt to use the security footage from the bar, but it was not permitted by the judge.The JudgeRittenhouse’s case has been presided over by Judge Bruce Schroeder, the longest-serving trial judge in Wisconsin. Schroeder has reportedly tried more homicide cases than any other judge in the state.Throughout the trial, Schroeder garnered negative attention for his handling of the case. He made an inappropriate comment about Asian food, urged those in the courtroom to clap for a former service member on Veteran's Day, and refused to permit the prosecution to use the pinch-to-zoom feature on an iPad over a false claim by the defense.At one point during the legal proceedings his phone went off and played the Lee Greenwood song, “God Bless the USA,” a song played at various rallies held in support of former US President Donald Trump.While there was negative press surrounding Schroeder’s behavior, some lawyers in the region believed him to be fair and usually favorable to the defense. Kenosha criminal defense attorney Michael Cicchini told The Washington Post, “For a jury trial, if you get him, you are happy as a defense attorney.”Additionally, Schroeder would not let the prosecution refer to individuals killed by Rittenhouse as “victims,” although this practice he reportedly carries into every homicide case. He also prevented the prosecution from using a video of Rittenhouse saying that he wished he had his rifle when watching people he thought to be looting a CVS, as well as another video of him striking a woman.The TrialRittenhouse’s trial began on November 1, 2021, over a year after the incident. The trial lasted nine days, and approximately 31 witnesses were called - including Rittenhouse himself.While on the witness stand, Rittenhouse claimed that he acted in self-defense and “did nothing wrong.” He had what appeared to be a tearful breakdown while recounting the events, which prompted the judge to call for a ten-minute recess.The defense, on November 10, asked for the entire case to be thrown out and bar Rittenhouse from being retried over the prosecution asking what they deemed to be out-of-bounds questions.The defense called Dr. John Black, an expert in use-of-force cases, as a witness. Black said the entire sequence, which killed two and wounded another, lasted 2 minutes and 55 seconds. He also said that less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester fired a shot in the air and when Rittenhouse opened fire. The protester who fired a shot was reportedly not shooting at Rittenhouse.Black’s testimony was meant to highlight how Rittenhouse’s behavior was not aggressive or premeditated, but rather reactionary and out of self-preservation. The prosecution argued that Rittenhouse had been building up to violence and that the 2 minutes and 55 seconds of violent action was essentially a daylong slow burn that finally ignited into violence.Frank “Drew” Hernandez, a “professional commentator” for Real America’s Voice, a right-leaning media network, testified on November 11. In his testimony, he described how Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot, had been “physically aggressive.” Hernandez continuously referred to protesters as “rioters,” “Antifa,” and “Black Lives Matter.”Hernandez additionally claimed that "rioters initiated that conflict," taunting people carrying rifles from atop a building, yelling, "you ain't the police, you ain't the police."Grosskreutz, the only survivor, also testified. He admitted to pointing a firearm at Rittenhouse as he believed the teenager to be an active shooter after he fired his weapon on two others. He further detailed how he carefully approached Rittenhouse with his hands up, but as he got closer he pointed his gun towards Rittenhouse, which is when the latter shot him in the arm.The defense rested their case after nine days, with the defense and prosecution set to have two and a half hours to make their final statements and arguments to the jury during Monday's proceedings.

