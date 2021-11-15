https://sputniknews.com/20211115/ethiopian-govt-seeks-return-of-some-800-trucks-sent-to-tigray-to-deliver-aid-diplomat-says-1090739025.html

Ethiopian Gov't Seeks Return of Some 800 Trucks Sent to Tigray to Deliver Aid, Diplomat Says

"There were 1,111 aid trucks that entered into Tigray region over three months ago delivering food and other supplies but only 242 have returned. The rest have been commandeered by the TPLF to transport terrorist fighters to neighbouring regions. We are still demanding those trucks. It has been more than three months now. They have not been seen," Arega stated.The diplomat expressed his disappointment that the international community has yet to condemn this action that violates humanitarian law "it is high time for the international community to take a stand on this and demand the TPLF return the trucks to deliver aid."In early November, Ethiopia declared a six-month national state of emergency as TPLF rebels threatened to advance upon the capital of Addis Ababa. Northern Ethiopia has been gripped by conflict since November 2020, when the TPLF attacked an Ethiopian federal base in the Tigray region.

