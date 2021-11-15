Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/dengue-cases-in-delhi-rise-to-5277-highest-since-2015-1090748228.html
Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
Last week, several rare complications such as black fungus and abdominal bleeding in dengue patients were reported in two hospitals in Delhi. Health experts... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T16:17+0000
2021-11-15T16:17+0000
new delhi
dengue fever
india
health
dengue
aedes aegypti mosquitoes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102712/03/1027120380_0:239:4713:2890_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e252424246de2031912d6bd6060968.jpg
The dengue outbreak in India's national capital is worsening every week. In the past seven days, Delhi has reported more than 2,500 dengue cases pushing the tally to 5,277 cases this year, according to the latest civic body report which was released on Monday. A report by Delhi's municipal corporations claims that no fresh fatality from dengue has been reported. In previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019), and 1,072 (2020), the report stated. This is the worst dengue outbreak since 2017, doctors say. Meanwhile, the Delhi civic body's report also revealed that 166 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year. Every year in October, Delhi witnesses a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue. But the numbers generally fall as November begins. However, this year hospitals across the national capital are still reporting a large number of dengue cases. Nine people have succumbed to the vector-borne disease, out of which six were children. Sputnik previously reported that there's been an increase in dengue cases among children this year. Last month, the Delhi government made it compulsory for all hospitals, and diagnostic centres to report every case of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and any other vector-borne disease under the epidemic diseases act.
https://sputniknews.com/20211113/black-fungus-indian-man-partially-loses-vision-in-rare-case-of-post-dengue-mucormycosis-1090711013.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/dengue-fever-engulfs-delhi-with-surge-in-cases-among-children-1090092732.html
new delhi
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102712/03/1027120380_271:0:4442:3128_1920x0_80_0_0_67625aac8df505d6b59e204204033b4d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new delhi, dengue fever, india, health, dengue, aedes aegypti mosquitoes

Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015

16:17 GMT 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / Chandan KHANNA Indian patient lies in a bed covered with a mosquito net in a dengue ward of a government hospital in New Delhi
Indian patient lies in a bed covered with a mosquito net in a dengue ward of a government hospital in New Delhi - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / Chandan KHANNA
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
Last week, several rare complications such as black fungus and abdominal bleeding in dengue patients were reported in two hospitals in Delhi. Health experts maintain that the cases will recede in two to three days.
The dengue outbreak in India's national capital is worsening every week. In the past seven days, Delhi has reported more than 2,500 dengue cases pushing the tally to 5,277 cases this year, according to the latest civic body report which was released on Monday.
A report by Delhi's municipal corporations claims that no fresh fatality from dengue has been reported. In previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019), and 1,072 (2020), the report stated.
This is the worst dengue outbreak since 2017, doctors say.
Eye of a werewolf - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.11.2021
Black Fungus: Indian Man Partially Loses Vision in Rare Case of 'Post-Dengue Mucormycosis'
13 November, 14:55 GMT
Meanwhile, the Delhi civic body's report also revealed that 166 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year.
Every year in October, Delhi witnesses a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue. But the numbers generally fall as November begins.
However, this year hospitals across the national capital are still reporting a large number of dengue cases. Nine people have succumbed to the vector-borne disease, out of which six were children.
Sputnik previously reported that there's been an increase in dengue cases among children this year.
Children admitted in Firozabad Medical College and Hospital due to Dengue fever and viral fever - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
Dengue Fever Engulfs Delhi, With Surge in Cases Among Children
21 October, 11:20 GMT
Last month, the Delhi government made it compulsory for all hospitals, and diagnostic centres to report every case of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and any other vector-borne disease under the epidemic diseases act.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:02 GMTBarbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy, Virtual Platform Says
16:56 GMTIsrael Gets Turkey's Permission to Visit Couple Jailed Over Erdogan Palace Photo
16:56 GMTInfowars' Alex Jones Found Guilty in Sandy Hook Defamation Cases
16:28 GMTNYC Teacher Told to Stop Wearing 'Proud Zionist' T-Shirt Because It's 'Politically Explosive'
16:24 GMTMacron Reportedly Changes Shade of Blue on French Tricolor to Navy
16:17 GMTDengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
16:11 GMTIndian Politician's House Vandalised Amid Massive Outrage Over His New Book – Photo, Video
16:01 GMTDetained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They Were Sentenced to Fine, Editor-in-Chief Says
15:45 GMTJudge Drops Charge of Underage Weapon Possession Against Kyle Rittenhouse
15:33 GMTUS Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office
15:26 GMTIndian State Chief: Arunachal Pradesh Doesn’t Share 'Direct Border' With China But Does With Tibet
15:21 GMTTrump Arch-Enemy John Bolton Speculates Whether Former President Will Run Again in 2024
14:44 GMTSteve Bannon Surrenders to FBI on Contempt of Congress Charges: 'We're Taking Down the Biden Regime'
14:41 GMT'Iceland 1, Tech Industry 0': Mark Zuckerberg Ridiculed in Tourist Ad
14:30 GMTUK Increases Terrorist Threat Level to 'Severe' After Liverpool Attack
14:19 GMTKenyan Police Officers Convicted of Killing UK Aristocrat Who Was 'Brutally Tortured'
14:08 GMTEx-US Presidential Candidate Beto O'Rourke Announces Run for Texas Governor
14:01 GMTAmbulance Logjams Leave Patients Dying With 12,000 Annually Suffering 'Severe Harm', Says NHS Report
14:01 GMTLibya's High Election Commission Deletes Statement Rejecting Saif al-Gaddafi's Presidential Bid
13:53 GMTBJP Accuses Islamic Organisation's Political Wing of Murdering RSS Worker in India