Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise to 5,277, Highest Since 2015
Last week, several rare complications such as black fungus and abdominal bleeding in dengue patients were reported in two hospitals in Delhi. Health experts... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
The dengue outbreak in India's national capital is worsening every week. In the past seven days, Delhi has reported more than 2,500 dengue cases pushing the tally to 5,277 cases this year, according to the latest civic body report which was released on Monday. A report by Delhi's municipal corporations claims that no fresh fatality from dengue has been reported. In previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019), and 1,072 (2020), the report stated. This is the worst dengue outbreak since 2017, doctors say. Meanwhile, the Delhi civic body's report also revealed that 166 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year. Every year in October, Delhi witnesses a surge in vector-borne diseases such as dengue. But the numbers generally fall as November begins. However, this year hospitals across the national capital are still reporting a large number of dengue cases. Nine people have succumbed to the vector-borne disease, out of which six were children. Sputnik previously reported that there's been an increase in dengue cases among children this year. Last month, the Delhi government made it compulsory for all hospitals, and diagnostic centres to report every case of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and any other vector-borne disease under the epidemic diseases act.
Last week, several rare complications such as black fungus and abdominal bleeding in dengue patients were reported in two hospitals in Delhi. Health experts maintain that the cases will recede in two to three days.
The dengue outbreak in India's national capital is worsening every week. In the past seven days, Delhi has reported more than 2,500 dengue cases pushing the tally to 5,277 cases this year, according to the latest civic body report which was released on Monday.
A report by Delhi's municipal corporations claims that no fresh fatality from dengue has been reported. In previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019), and 1,072 (2020), the report stated.
This is the worst dengue outbreak
since 2017, doctors say.
Meanwhile, the Delhi civic body's report also revealed that 166 cases of malaria and 89 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year.
Every year in October, Delhi witnesses a surge in vector-borne diseases
such as dengue. But the numbers generally fall as November begins.
However, this year hospitals across the national capital are still reporting a large number of dengue cases. Nine people have succumbed to the vector-borne disease, out of which six were children.
Sputnik previously reported that there's been an increase in dengue cases among children this year.
Last month, the Delhi government made it compulsory for all hospitals, and diagnostic centres to report every case of dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and any other vector-borne disease under the epidemic diseases act.