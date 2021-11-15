https://sputniknews.com/20211115/cristiano-ronaldo-memes-flood-twitter-as-serbia-shocks-portugal-in-world-cup-qualifiers-1090737778.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Memes Flood Twitter as Serbia Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular performances, Portugal has hardly sparkled in international tournaments. Barring the 2016 European Championships, the... 15.11.2021

Fans have hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal skipper failed to lead his national team to victory over low-ranking Serbia during a World Cup qualifying clash on Sunday.As Portugal was stunned 2-1 in Lisbon, his country's supporters started hitting out at him as Ronaldo looked subdued in the game. While there was no lack of effort from the 36-year-old Manchester United ace, he couldn't light up play at home as Serbia secured a superb come-from-behind win.Some mocked Ronaldo by labelling him as "Penaldo", a term often used to criticise him on social media. A few demanded his "arrest" as he couldn't keep his promise to beat Serbia at "home".Meanwhile, several others called him the "commander of penalties" and the "husband of the penalty spot" because he can only score goals from close quarters on a football pitch.A section of social media users posted memes as they suggested that CR7 has the ability to score goals only against "weak teams like Luxembourg". Otherwise, if the opponents are slightly stronger, as Serbia was, he would often struggle against them.Although Portugal made a great start in the game, thanks to a second minute strike from Renato Sanches, Serbia wasn't to be pushed around.First, Dusan Tadic levelled the proceedings at 1-1 with his 33rd minute equaliser, before Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them the win with a sensational goal in the 90th minute, leaving Ronaldo and Co. stunned in front of their home supporters.Portugal has dropped to second spot with 17 points in Group A. On the other hand, Serbia jumped to the top spot with 20 points after their win during the weekend.

