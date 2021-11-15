Cristiano Ronaldo Memes Flood Twitter as Serbia Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers
© AFP 2021 / CARLOS COSTAPortugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 European qualifying round group A football match between Portugal and Republic of Ireland at the Algarve stadium in Loule, near Faro, southern Portugal, on September 1, 2021
Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular performances, Portugal has hardly sparkled in international tournaments. Barring the 2016 European Championships, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's national team hasn't seen any major triumphs. Yet again they could see their hopes of featuring in next year's World Cup come to an end soon.
Fans have hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal skipper failed to lead his national team to victory over low-ranking Serbia during a World Cup qualifying clash on Sunday.
As Portugal was stunned 2-1 in Lisbon, his country's supporters started hitting out at him as Ronaldo looked subdued in the game. While there was no lack of effort from the 36-year-old Manchester United ace, he couldn't light up play at home as Serbia secured a superb come-from-behind win.
Some mocked Ronaldo by labelling him as "Penaldo", a term often used to criticise him on social media. A few demanded his "arrest" as he couldn't keep his promise to beat Serbia at "home".
Meanwhile, several others called him the "commander of penalties" and the "husband of the penalty spot" because he can only score goals from close quarters on a football pitch.
A section of social media users posted memes as they suggested that CR7 has the ability to score goals only against "weak teams like Luxembourg". Otherwise, if the opponents are slightly stronger, as Serbia was, he would often struggle against them.
Penaldo needs to be arrested. This Emmanuel Nwude of Portugal must not be allowed freedom for this scam. pic.twitter.com/Ykyq3GjwiM— Truthful Ronaldo Fan. (@teenotch) November 14, 2021
My name is PISTIANO PENALDO, commander of the penalties, general of the diving and loyal servant to the true emperor, Penaltius. Husband to the penalty spot. And I will have my penalties, in this life or next— The Goat🐐 (@messi30fc) November 14, 2021
ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ— Nicolilexe🇦🇷 (@Nicolaslilexe) November 14, 2021
ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ
ʷʰᵉʳᵉ is Penaldo? ʷʰᵉʳᵉ
ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ
ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ pic.twitter.com/iFFq77ql9t
Penaldo ghosted against a real team. No Luxembourg no party pic.twitter.com/VIZKElEYdd— Honest Ronaldo Fan 🔴⚪ 🇺🇲 (@HonestPenaldo) November 14, 2021
About a year ago Scotland beat Serbia. Serbia just beat Portugal so does this mean John McGinn is better than penandes? And Lyndon Dykes is better than Penaldo? pic.twitter.com/fLmc3UGCA2— Callum (@callumskc) November 14, 2021
Although Portugal made a great start in the game, thanks to a second minute strike from Renato Sanches, Serbia wasn't to be pushed around.
First, Dusan Tadic levelled the proceedings at 1-1 with his 33rd minute equaliser, before Aleksandar Mitrovic gave them the win with a sensational goal in the 90th minute, leaving Ronaldo and Co. stunned in front of their home supporters.
Portugal has dropped to second spot with 17 points in Group A. On the other hand, Serbia jumped to the top spot with 20 points after their win during the weekend.