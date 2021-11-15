Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/creation-of-russian-military-base-in-mali-not-on-current-agenda---foreign-minister-1090736056.html
Creation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister
Creation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The creation of a Russian military base in Mali is not on the agenda and the country wants to ensure security using its own military forces... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T03:55+0000
2021-11-15T03:52+0000
mali
russia
soldiers
military base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104477/06/1044770676_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_83d5320221a4c76d29b50d9ff5abeeca.jpg
"This topic is not on the agenda in Mali ... The primary task of the Malian authorities is to ensure that Mali can take responsibility for its security, the protection of people and property, the protection of the integrity of the national territory, the unity and sovereignty of Mali. And this is the responsibility of the authorities, the responsibility of the Malian defense and security forces, which must be able to fulfill this role," Diop explained.The minister added that Mali’s partners can provide technical support and training but the country wants to ensure its own security.The Malian foreign minister arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a three-day visit. The agenda included an in-depth exchange of views on global and regional issues, with emphasis on combating terrorism in Africa.Diop said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Mali expected Russia to continue supplying weapons and military equipment amid the persisting terrorist threat in the African country.Lavrov said on Friday that accusations against Russia of sending mercenaries to Mali are groundless and that Russia only provides military-technical assistance to Mali.
mali
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104477/06/1044770676_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_acb5d907e57d9a13c3869fbe67a2f6bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mali, russia, soldiers, military base

Creation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister

03:55 GMT 15.11.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the photo bankSoldiers at the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol
Soldiers at the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The creation of a Russian military base in Mali is not on the agenda and the country wants to ensure security using its own military forces, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik.
"This topic is not on the agenda in Mali ... The primary task of the Malian authorities is to ensure that Mali can take responsibility for its security, the protection of people and property, the protection of the integrity of the national territory, the unity and sovereignty of Mali. And this is the responsibility of the authorities, the responsibility of the Malian defense and security forces, which must be able to fulfill this role," Diop explained.
The minister added that Mali’s partners can provide technical support and training but the country wants to ensure its own security.
"At some point we needed external help, we asked for it, we do not exclude it, but the issue of a [Russian] military base is not on the agenda in Mali," Diop told Sputnik.
The Malian foreign minister arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a three-day visit. The agenda included an in-depth exchange of views on global and regional issues, with emphasis on combating terrorism in Africa.
Diop said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Mali expected Russia to continue supplying weapons and military equipment amid the persisting terrorist threat in the African country.
Lavrov said on Friday that accusations against Russia of sending mercenaries to Mali are groundless and that Russia only provides military-technical assistance to Mali.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:44 GMTWild World of World Cup Qualification: How the 32 Field Will Get to Qatar
04:01 GMTWhite House Reportedly 'Worn Out' by Harris Camp as Aides Claim Biden is Sidelining VP
03:55 GMTCreation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister
03:05 GMTLuhansk People’s Republic Never Registered Any Bayraktar Drones, LPR Leader Says
02:50 GMTBlinken, Le Drian Discuss Reports of ‘Concerning Russian Military Activity’ Near Ukraine
02:47 GMTAstroworld Death Toll Hits 10 After 9-Year-Old Dies From Injuries, Houston Mayor Confirms
02:37 GMTCzech Republic Ready to Help Poland Bilaterally Amid Border Crisis - Foreign Minister
00:25 GMTOnly 39% of Americans Approve of Biden’s Handling of Economy - Poll
00:00 GMTUpcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Seem Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
YesterdayBulgaria's Current President Ahead in Sunday Vote With 50% - Exit Poll
YesterdayIsrael Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home
YesterdayJan. 6 Committee to 'Move Very Quickly' in Referring Meadows for Criminal Contempt - Schiff
YesterdayTrump Organization Reportedly Reaches $375 Million Deal to Sell Rights to DC Hotel
YesterdayUS Likely Buried Details of Syrian Airstrikes Over Shame of Causing Civilian Deaths, Experts Say
YesterdayCountdown to 2022: Four Factors That Could Flip the US Senate
Yesterday'I Keep Forgetting You're Still Alive': Musk Taunts Sanders After He Urges Rich to Pay 'Fair Share'
YesterdayHavana Accuses Twitter of Tweaking Algorithm to Destabilize Situation in the Country
YesterdayVideos Showing 'Austrians Protesting Against Lockdown for Unvaccinated in Innsbruck' Emerge Online
YesterdayAustralia Vows to Support US in Taiwan in Event of Confrontation With China
YesterdayFBI Admits Fake Emails Were Sent From Its Servers, Claims Agency’s Network Was Not Hacked