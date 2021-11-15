Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/blinken-le-drian-discuss-reports-of-concerning-russian-military-activity-near-ukraine-1090735269.html
Blinken, Le Drian Discuss Reports of ‘Concerning Russian Military Activity’ Near Ukraine
Blinken, Le Drian Discuss Reports of ‘Concerning Russian Military Activity’ Near Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le... 15.11.2021
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss reports of concerning Russian military activity in and near Ukraine and their continued ironclad commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said in a Sunday statement.Blinken and Le Drian also discussed Iran’s nuclear program, according to the State Department release.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist."Earlier in the week, Le Drian and French Defense Minister Florence Parly called on their Russian colleagues, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, to agree to hold a Normandy Four ministerial meeting and to reinvest in negotiations within the Normandy format. In his turn, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he planned to hold talks with Putin in the coming days and discuss Ukraine, among other issues.
Blinken, Le Drian Discuss Reports of ‘Concerning Russian Military Activity’ Near Ukraine

02:50 GMT 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Rebecca DrokeSecretary of State Antony Blinken answers media questions after a family photo with the delegation at the end the first day of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting at the Hazelwood Green Mill 19 building, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
Secretary of State Antony Blinken answers media questions after a family photo with the delegation at the end the first day of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) meeting at the Hazelwood Green Mill 19 building, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Rebecca Droke
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price informs.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss reports of concerning Russian military activity in and near Ukraine and their continued ironclad commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Price said in a Sunday statement.
Blinken and Le Drian also discussed Iran’s nuclear program, according to the State Department release.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist."
Arctic nuclear-powered icebreaker makes way for cargo ships - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2018
Russian Embassy Slams UK Media for Alleging Military Build-Up in Arctic
15 August 2018, 21:39 GMT
Earlier in the week, Le Drian and French Defense Minister Florence Parly called on their Russian colleagues, Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, to agree to hold a Normandy Four ministerial meeting and to reinvest in negotiations within the Normandy format. In his turn, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he planned to hold talks with Putin in the coming days and discuss Ukraine, among other issues.
