https://sputniknews.com/20211115/barbados-to-become-1st-country-with-metaverse-embassy-virtual-platform-says-1090756430.html

Barbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy, Virtual Platform Says

Barbados to Become 1st Country With Metaverse Embassy, Virtual Platform Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The island nation of Barbados will become the first country in the world to open a virtual reality embassy, VR platform Decentraland said on... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T17:02+0000

2021-11-15T17:02+0000

2021-11-15T17:02+0000

news

embassy

virtual reality

barbados

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105362/82/1053628250_0:32:1920:1112_1920x0_80_0_0_2a2e1b72a9eb20dee031856a0f1c5b1a.jpg

"So proud today to welcome the Government of Barbados to Decentraland, establishing the world's first metaverse embassy," Decentraland tweeted.The Barbadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade signed a deal with Decentraland on Sunday, the CoinDesk news website reported. Barbados is also reportedly finalizing agreements with other metaverse platforms, such as Somnium Space and SuperWorld. The embassy is expected to open in January.The metaverse is a 3D virtual environment that allows users to interact with each other through avatars. The concept has been popularized in the wake of the parent company of Facebook rebranding itself as "Meta," shifting focus to metaverse development.

barbados

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, embassy, virtual reality, barbados